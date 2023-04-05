MYH vs IDK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Mini Asia T10 Challenge, Match 29

The 29th game of the Mini Asia T10 Challenge 2023 will see the Malaysian Hawks (MYH) square off against the Indian Kings (IDK) at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Wednesday (April 5).

Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the MYH vs IDK Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

The Malaysian Hawks have already played 10 matches in the tournament. They have won six of their matches and have lost four. They are currently at number two in the points table and will be looking to further strengthen their position with a win in this match.

The Indian Kings, on the other hand, have just managed to win three of their 10 matches and are struggling at number four in the points table. They will try to win this match and improve their position in the points table.

MYH vs IDK Match Details

The 29th game of the Mini Asian T10 Challenge will be played on April 5 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi at 7.00 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: MYH vs IDK, Match 29

Date and Time: April 5, 2023, 7.00 am IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

MYH vs PKE, Pitch Report

The pitch at the UKM-YSD Oval will favor the batters. A high scoring match could be expected.

MYH vs PKE Probable Playing XIs

MYH Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

MYH Probable Playing XI

Hairil Anuar (wk), Ammar Hazalan, Ainool Hafizs, Norwira Zazmie, Muhammad Bakri Amin, Shurril Fetri, Muhammad Iqbal-Azan, Shaiful Azrol, Abdul Rahid Ahad (c), Asby Tan Haris, Muhammad Bin Fhadili.

IDK Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

IDK Probable Playing XI

V Narayansamy, Anil Fellixx (wk), Ariff Jamaluddin (c), Chandan Kumar, Ankit Bipinchandra, Prashant Pawar, Raj Kumar Rajendran, S Moses Samraj, Shaheer Kanee Poyil, Jerin Raj, Subhani Seik.

MYH vs IDK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

H Anuar

Anuar has been in fine form with the bat in the tournament. He has given the team some good starts and is also a skilled keeper, and Anuar looks like the best wicketkeeper pick for this match.

Batter

A Hafizs

Hafizs has been in great touch with the bat in the tournament. He has batted with great positive intent and has scored runs on a consistent basis. Hafizs will be the best choice from the batters category for this match.

All-rounder

S Samraj

Samraj has been the biggest asset for the Indian Kings team in the tournament. He has made valuable contributions with both the bat and the ball and that makes him the safest pick from the all-rounder section for this match.

Bowler

A Tan Haris

Tan Haris has been very effective with the ball in this tournament. He has picked up wickets on a regular basis and that makes him the best bowler pick for the match.

MYH vs IDK match captain and vice-captain choices

S Samraj

Samraj has been the most prized performer for the Indian Kings with both the bat and the ball. He might turn out to be the match winner in either innings of the match and that makes him the best choice as the captain or vice-captain for the match.

S Fetri

Fetri has been very useful to the team's cause with both the bat and the ball. He can give valuable points in both innings of the match and that makes him the safest bet as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

5 Must-Picks for MYH vs IDK, Match 29

H Anuar

S Hafizs

S Fetri

S Samraj

A Tan Haris

MYH vs IDK Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be a good one for batting. Top-order batters and big-hitting all-rounders will be the best picks for the match.

MYH vs IDK Dream11 Prediction, Match 29, Head-to-head

Wicketkeeper: H Anuar

Batters: N Zazmie, A Hafizs, P Pawar

Bowlers: S Fetri, M Siyadat, S Samraj

Bowlers: A Tan Haris, R Kumar, A Rashid, B Kumar

MYH vs IDK Dream11 Prediction, Match 29, Grand League Team

