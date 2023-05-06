RG vs KCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Rwanda T20 League, Match 13

The 13th match of the Rwanda T20 League will see Right Guards CC square off against the Kigali CC (RG vs KCSS) on Saturday, May 6. The Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Rwanda, Kigali City, will host this contest. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the RG vs KCC Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

The Right Guards have played four matches in the tournament, winning one and losing two. One of their games has ended with no result. The Kigali CC, on the other hand, have lost all of their matches and are lingering at the bottom of the table.

This match will be very important for both teams as they look for a win desperately.

RG vs KCC Match Details

The 13th game of the Rwanda T20 League will be played on May 6 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Rwanda, Kigali City. The match will commence at 4.45 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Right Guuards CC vs Kigali CC, Match 13, Rwanda T20 League 2023.

Date and Time: May 6, 2023, Saturday; 4.45 pm IST.

Venue: Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Rwanda, Kigali City.

RG vs KCC Probable Playing XIs

RG Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

RG Probable Playing XI

R Muvunyi, O Tuyisenge, C Rububagumya, E Dusingizimana, B Rusagara, K Irakozw, E Awosami, T Dennis Mukama, E Muhawenimana, and A Nkurayjia.

KCC Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

KCC Probable Playing XI

D Uwimana, K Patel, Z Hassan, M Mujtaba, H Khan, M Nadir, H Ahsan, C Watuwa, A Kanuga, R Opio, and K Charlier.

RG vs KCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

D Uwimana

D Uwimana has not been in the best of forms this tournament. Yet amongst the options available for this match, Uwimana looks like the best choice from the wicketkeeper section.

Batter

C Rububagumya

Rububagumya has been in decent touch with the bat in this tournament. His form and consistency makes him a brilliant choice from the batter section for this match.

All-rounder

C Watuwa

Watuwa has been in good form with both the bat and the ball. His ability to change the complexion of a match with either the bat or the ball makes him a great pick from the all-rounder section.

Bowler

K Charlier

Charlier has been in good form with the ball in this Rwanda T20 League. He has picked up wickets consistently, which makes him a great pick from the bowler's category.

RG vs KCC match captain and vice-captain choices

C Rububagumya

Rububagumya has been in excellent form with the bat in this tournament. He has scored important runs for his team consistently, making him a pretty safe choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

H Khan

H Khan has been in good form with both the bat and the ball. He can make valuable contributions in either innings of the match and that makes him a great choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for RG vs KCC, Match 13

D Uwimana

C Rububagumya

H Khan

C Watuwa

K Charlier

RG vs KCC Match Expert Tips

The pitch at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Rwanda, Kigali City, will not be very easy for the batters to score runs on. Bowlers of all disciplines will enjoy the surface and hence all-rounders capable of completing their quota of overs and scoring a few runs will be the best picks for this match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!!! For more fantasy tips, click here.

RG vs KCC Dream11 Prediction, Match 13, Head-to-head Team

RG vs KCC Dream11 Prediction, Match 11, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeepers: D Uwimana, R Muvunyi

Batters: O Tuyisenge, R Rububagumya, N Jagani

All-rounders: K Irakoze, H Khan, C Watuwa

Bowlers: K Charlier, R Teli, E Muhawenimana

RG vs KCC Dream11 Prediction, Match 13, Grand League Team

RG vs KCC Dream11 Prediction, Match 13, Grand League Team

Wicketkeepers: D Uwimana, R Muvunyi

Batters: O Tuyisenge, R Rububagumya, N Jagani

All-rounders: K Irakoze, H Khan, C Watuwa

Bowlers: K Charlier, R Teli, E Muhawenimana

Poll : 0 votes