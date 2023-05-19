WAR vs KGS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Siechem Pondicherry T10, Match 11

The 11th game of the Siechem Pondicherry T10 will see the Warriors (WAR) square off against the Kings (KGS) at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry on Friday (May 19). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the WAR vs KGS Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

The Warriors have won one of their last two games, while the Kings have won both of theirs. The Warriors will give their all to win the game, but the Kings are expected to prevail.

WAR vs KGS Match Details

The 11th game of the Siechem Pondicherry T10 will be played on May 19 at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry at 11:45 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: WAR vs KGS, Match 11

Date and Time: May 19 2023; 11:45 am IST

Venue: CAP Ground 3, Pondicherry

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for bowlers. Batters who're tactically adept should score runs. Both teams could prefer to bat second. As this will be the second game on the same pitch, spinners may play some role. The last game here between Patriots and Titans saw 178 runs scored for the loss of 16 wickets.

WAR vs KGS Form Guide

WAR - L W

KGS - W W

WAR vs KGS Probable Playing XIs

WAR

No injury update

B Prabu, Natarajan Kuzhandaivelu (wk), Vikneshwaran Marimuthu (c), D Sugadev, Selvam M, Sachin Sivasubramanian, G Thamizhmani, Krishnakumar S, Mayank Pandey, Ragul B, Shiva Shankar

KGS

No injury update

Aravind Akash RS (c & wk), Vignesh Ganesan, Sunil Bishnoi, Nadeem Khan, Jay Vishaakh-V, Leela Chandrasekhar, Desh Deepak Chauhan, Rajakavi Rajagopal, S Rajaram, Aditya Suresh More, S Magesh

WAR vs KGS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Akash

Akash is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. N Kuzhandaivelu is another good pick.

Batters

D Sugadev

B Prabu and Sugadev are the two best batter picks. L Chandrasekhar played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

V Marimuthu

S Krishnakumar and V Marimuthu are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. D Deepak is another good pick.

Bowlers

N Sharma

The top bowler picks are S Rajaram and N Sharma. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. B Ragul is another good pick.

WAR vs KGS match captain and vice-captain choices

V Marimuthu

Marimuthu bats in the top order and also bowls his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here. He has smashed 61 runs and took two wickets in the last two games.

A Akash

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Akash the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the top order and also performs wicket-keeping duties. You could also make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 109 runs in the last two games.

Five Must-Picks for WAR vs KGS, Match 11

A Akash

N Kuzhandaivelu

S Krishnakumar

N Sharma

V Marimuthu

Warriors vs Kings Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Warriors vs Kings Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: A Akash, N Kuzhandaivelu

Batters: D Sugadev, L Chandrasekhar

All-rounders: V Marimuthu, D Deepak, S Krishnakumar, G Thamizhmani

Bowlers: N Sharma, B Ragul, S Rajaram

Warriors vs Kings Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Akash, N Kuzhandaivelu, S Bishnoi

Batters: D Sugadev, L Chandrasekhar

All-rounders: V Marimuthu, D Deepak, S Krishnakumar, G Thamizhmani

Bowlers: N Sharma, B Ragul

