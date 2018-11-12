3 Barcelona players whose careers at the club is coming to a dead end

FC Barcelona signed Thomas Vermaelen from Arsenal in 2014.

Barcelona are one of the most successful clubs in Spanish football with 25 LaLiga titles, 30 Copa del Rey trophies, 13 Supercopa de Espana, three Copa Eva Duarte, two Copa de LaLiga, four UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, five UEFA Super Cup, along with 5 UEFA Champions League and three FIFA Club World Cup.

Much of their success is down to their extravagant spending in the transfer market and their ability to sign big players. However, there are a number of players whose careers regressed after joining the Blaugrana and are currently amongst the fringes at the Club.

Right on this note, here is a list of three players who career at the club is coming to a dead end.

#3 Sergi Samper

Sergi Samper has been unlucky with injuries throughout his career.

Sergi Samper was touted to be a long-term replacement for Sergio Busquets at the Blaugrana, however, injuries prevented him from fulfilling his potential and he is currently among the fringes at the club.

The product of a Barcelona's youth academy, Sergi Samper made his professional debut for Barcelona in 2014 against APOEL FC in a Champions League fixture. However, the defensive midfielder failed to establish himself in Barcelona's starting lineup till now and made only 13 appearances for the senior team.

He was also loaned out to Granada and Las Palmas respectively but he failed to make the sort of impact that he wanted to during both his loan-spells. He played 22 league games for Granada and just two for Las Palmas before being called back by Barcelona due to the injury.

The 24-year-old midfielder showed his desire to leave Barcelona last summer and we might see him leaving his boyhood club soon.

