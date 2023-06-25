3 defenders Liverpool could target this summer

After a disappointing 2022/23 season, Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool squad is undergoing a rebuild. The Reds have already secured the services of 2022 FIFA World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and Hove Albion.

Nice's Khephren Thuram, Borussia Monchengladbach's Monu Kone and Real Betis' Gabri Veiga have also been linked with a move to Anfield in recent weeks. While reinforcing his midfield is a priority for the German manager, he is also keen on bringing in a new centre-back this window.

On that note, here's a list of three centre-backs Liverpool could target this summer transfer window.

#1 Micky van de Ven

VfL Wolfsburg v Hertha BSC - Bundesliga

Wolfsburg's Micky van de Ven is among the defenders linked with Liverpool in recent weeks. The Dutchman enjoyed a breakthrough season with the German outfit last term.

He played 33 league games in the season just gone by, scoring one goal and assisting one more. The 22-year-old defender impressed with his tackling and dribbling skills, coupled with his passing. He is also capable of playing as a left-back.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in securing the services of the Dutch defender. Liverpool will thus need to act fast to bring him to Anfield this summer.

#2 Goncalo Inacio

Sporting CP v Arsenal FC: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Europa League

Sporting CP's Goncalo Inacio is currently among the most talented defenders in Europe. He has been a star performer for the Portuguese outfit since breaking into the senior squad in the 2020/21 season.

Inacio has played 122 games (in all competitions) for Sporting thus far, registering 11 goals and eight assists. He has helped his boyhood club win one Primeira Liga title, one Taca da Liga and one Supertaça Cândido de Oliveira so far.

The 21-year-old defender won the Primeira Liga Defender of the Month Award in December 2021. The Almada-born starlet is also a full Portugal international. He has represented his country twice since making his debut in March 2023.

Inacio has a release clause in his contract which stands at £38.5 million (via Evening Standard). However, Liverpool are likely to face competition from Manchester United and Newcastle United for his signature.

#3 Levi Colwill

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - Premier League

Chelsea youngster Levi Colwill showed plenty of promise during his loan spell at Brighton and Hove Albion in the 2022-23 season. He was among the Seagulls' key performers as they secured qualification for European football for the first time in their history.

He played 17 league games last term, assisting two goals and helping them keep three clean sheets. His performances at the Amex Stadium also caught the attention of England manager Gareth Southgate, who called him to the senior squad for the first time ahead of their 2024 European Championship qualifying matches against Malta and North Macedonia.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are monitoring the young English defender. However, it will take a hefty transfer fee to lure him away from the Stamford Bridge.

Poll : 0 votes