3 January signings who could help Liverpool win the Premier League this season

Uday Jaria 04 Nov 2018, 19:08 IST

Liverpool are among the favourites to win the Premier League this season

Liverpool are currently at the top of the Premier League standings and are one of the favourites to win the league title this season. The Reds are among only 3 unbeaten teams in the league so far this season, and they have conceded just 5 goals in their opening 11 Premier League games.

However, there are still some improvements to be done in the Liverpool squad, and Jurgen Klopp could use the January transfer window as an opportunity to further enhance his team.

Right on this note, here is a list of 3 players Liverpool could target in January in order to win the Premier League.

#3 Wilfried Zaha

Wilfried Zaha is a perfect back up option on the wings

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are among the best wingers in the world right now and were dismantling opponents with ease last season. However, their form dropped immensely this year and they are struggling to replicate their stellar performances.

Jurgen Klopp signed Xherdan Shaqiri as a back-up to his wingers during the summer transfer window, but he is mostly used as a playmaker instead of a winger at the moment.

Arguably the best player outside the Premier League's 'big-6', Wilfried Zaha will be a perfect backup option for Liverpool on the wings.

The Ivorian has been winning the Crystal Palace player of the season accolade continuously for the last 3 seasons, and is one of the key reasons for The Eagles' survival in the Premier League. He has scored 25 goals in 138 Premier League games since re-joining Crystal Palace.

The former Manchester United attacker plays his best football from the left, but he is fully capable of operating from the right or behind the striker as well. His electric pace and slick dribbling skills give him the ability to beat defenders with ease, while his finishing and an eye to pick up a killer pass are also added to his valuable attributes.

