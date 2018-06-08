3 signings that will make Liverpool unstoppable

Liverpool could end their 28-year wait for a title with these three additions

Jurgen Klopp waves at the travelling Liverpool fans after their Champions League final defeat

Liverpool finished in fourth place in the Premier League and lost the final of the Champions League to Real Madrid. In what was widely considered a great season for the club despite their loss in the final, the Merseyside club has not claimed the coveted league title in England since their last triumph in 1990.

The 28-year long wait for a league title could come to an end this season if the club holds on to their current roster of stars and add a couple of new faces to setup.

Here we take a look at the three signings that will make Jurgen Klopp's team title challengers next season.

#3 Nabil Fekir

Fekir training for France

Lyon has categorically denied reports that Liverpool is close to agreeing on a deal to sign star forward Nabil Fekir. The Frenchman has emerged as a priority target for Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, who is looking to build on Liverpool's impressive run to the Champions League final.

Liverpool has been proactive and moving quickly in the transfer market already, with Naby Keita set to join from RB Leipzig having agreed to a deal last year, while Fabinho – a regular opponent of Fekir in Ligue 1 with Monaco – has also signed.

With some reports even suggesting an announcement was expected within 24 hours, Fekir move way from Lyon looks all but guaranteed. If Liverpool can complete the signing for the tricky, quick winger, the Reds will be a tough team to face given the depth of the squad at Klopp's disposal.