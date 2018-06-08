Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 signings that will make Liverpool unstoppable 

Liverpool could end their 28-year wait for a title with these three additions

anand muralidharan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jun 2018, 16:20 IST
13.84K

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final
Jurgen Klopp waves at the travelling Liverpool fans after their Champions League final defeat

Liverpool finished in fourth place in the Premier League and lost the final of the Champions League to Real Madrid. In what was widely considered a great season for the club despite their loss in the final, the Merseyside club has not claimed the coveted league title in England since their last triumph in 1990. 

The 28-year long wait for a league title could come to an end this season if the club holds on to their current roster of stars and add a couple of new faces to setup. 

Here we take a look at the three signings that will make Jurgen Klopp's team title challengers next season.  


#3 Nabil Fekir  


France v Italy - International Friendly match
Fekir training for France

Lyon has categorically denied reports that Liverpool is close to agreeing on a deal to sign star forward Nabil Fekir. The Frenchman has emerged as a priority target for Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, who is looking to build on Liverpool's impressive run to the Champions League final.

Liverpool has been proactive and moving quickly in the transfer market already, with Naby Keita set to join from RB Leipzig having agreed to a deal last year, while Fabinho – a regular opponent of Fekir in Ligue 1 with Monaco – has also signed.

With some reports even suggesting an announcement was expected within 24 hours, Fekir move way from Lyon looks all but guaranteed. If Liverpool can complete the signing for the tricky, quick winger, the Reds will be a tough team to face given the depth of the squad at Klopp's disposal. 

Page 1 of 3 Next
Premier League 2017-18 Liverpool Football Nabil Fekir Thomas Lemar Football Top 5/Top 10 EPL Transfer News Liverpool Transfer News
3 signings that will make Chelsea unstoppable 
RELATED STORY
5 potential signings that could push Liverpool to a title...
RELATED STORY
3 signings that will make Manchester United unstoppable
RELATED STORY
Chelsea vs Liverpool: 3 battles that will decide the game
RELATED STORY
Players Liverpool should sign this summer to mount a...
RELATED STORY
3 things that went right for Liverpool against Bournemouth
RELATED STORY
5 Wingers Liverpool should target
RELATED STORY
Reviewing Liverpool's 2017-18 season month-by-month: Part...
RELATED STORY
5 players who could join Liverpool this summer
RELATED STORY
Guardiola working on plans to halt 'almost unstoppable'...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2017/2018
Matches Points Table
Week 38
FT BUR AFC
1 - 2
FT CRY WES
2 - 0
FT HUD ARS
0 - 1
FT LIV BRI
4 - 0
FT MAN WAT
1 - 0
FT NEW CHE
3 - 0
FT SOU MAN
0 - 1
FT SWA STO
1 - 2
FT TOT LEI
5 - 4
FT WES EVE
3 - 1
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us