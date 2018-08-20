4 things that could inspire Barcelona to win the UEFA Champions League this season

Lionel Messi

The last time Barcelona won the UEFA Champions League was in 2015 when the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Neymar Junior ran riot to deliver a historic treble at the Nou Camp.

Ever since then, the Catalans have been struggling in Europe, failing to reach the semifinals of the tournament for the past 3 years. To add to their woes, their eternal rivals Real Madrid have enjoyed a successful run in the Champions League, winning the last 3 consecutive editions of the competition.

This has been a major point of concern for Los Cules around the world as they anticipate the return of the European crown back into the Catalan capital. Having reinforced their squad with the likes of Malcolm, Arturo Vidal, Clement Lenglet and Arthur Melo this summer, it is evident that the Catalans are coming all out to regain their European dominance this season.

Therefore, lets take a look at 4 things that could inspire them to win the coveted Champions League trophy this term:

#4. Squad strength

Barcelona's squad look terrifying at the moment

By virtue of their incredible exploits in the transfer market this summer, Barcelona now has one of the strongest squads in Europe at the moment.

The Catalans bolstered their squad immensely with the addition of players like Malcolm, Clement Lenglet, Arturo Vidal and Arthur Melo - while also welcoming some of their own players who went on loan spells during the previous campaign.

Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele are also settling down at Camp Nou while Juan Miranda and Ruqui Puig have been called into the senior team from the youth system.

The likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic, Gerard Pique and Samuel Umtiti all combine with other superstars to form a team that every club must be wary of in Europe.

With incredible talents in all areas of the pitch including the bench, nothing should stop Barcelona from winning the Champions League this season.

If Ernesto Valverde manages to perfectly utilize the amazing quality at his disposal, the European crown will surely land in the Catalan capital this term.

