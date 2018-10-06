5 football records Lionel Messi is yet to break

Lionel Messi still has some catching up to do in terms of records

Lionel Messi’s brilliance on the pitch makes it very easy for one to think that he basically has all football records in his pocket. The Barcelona star was snubbed for this year’s Best FIFA Men's Player Award after he was omitted from the top three list, however, he continues to be rated by many as the greatest player ever to play the game.

The Argentina captain has dazzled the world of football for the past decade and his five Ballon d’Or awards are just the least proof of his unmatched credentials. Earlier this week, Messi was once again at his usual best as he inspired Barcelona to a massive 4-2 victory over Tottenham in the UEFA Champions League.

The 31-year-old scored a double en route to that victory and could have even had a hat-trick had it not been for the brilliance of Spurs goalkeeper, Hugo Lloris. This brings Messi’s goal tally in this year’s Champions League to five in just two games.

The Argentine also has four Champions League trophies to his credit and it will definitely take some time before the world sees a talent as special as Messi.

However, despite his on-field brilliance, there are still a number of records that Messi is yet to break when it comes to European football. He may have broken and set a couple, but there are more records that he isn’t close to yet.

Here are five records that the Barca captain is yet to break.

#5 Most appearances in European competitions

Messi is way short in terms of appearances

Another record in European competition that Lionel Messi is yet to equal or break is that of most appearances. The Barcelona star made his Champions League debut in the 2004-05 season as a teenager but has progressively become a regular in the Catalan side.

Having started in Tuesday’s demolition of Tottenham, Messi now has 128 appearances in Europe’s flagship club competition. Considering he is just 31, that number of games is huge and he could even take his appearance numbers further up in the coming years.

Messi may have a few more years to keep on playing at the top level, but the current holder of the record for most appearances in European competition is former Real Madrid goalie, Iker Casillas.

The Porto goalkeeper made his debut in the Champions League in the late 1990s and has been consistent in the competition for the last two decades.

Casillas has an astonishing 179 appearances in the Champions League, which is yet to be matched by any footballer – not even the great Lionel Messi.

