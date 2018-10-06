×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 football records Lionel Messi is yet to break

Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
680   //    06 Oct 2018, 01:08 IST

Lionel M
Lionel Messi still has some catching up to do in terms of records

Lionel Messi’s brilliance on the pitch makes it very easy for one to think that he basically has all football records in his pocket. The Barcelona star was snubbed for this year’s Best FIFA Men's Player Award after he was omitted from the top three list, however, he continues to be rated by many as the greatest player ever to play the game.

The Argentina captain has dazzled the world of football for the past decade and his five Ballon d’Or awards are just the least proof of his unmatched credentials. Earlier this week, Messi was once again at his usual best as he inspired Barcelona to a massive 4-2 victory over Tottenham in the UEFA Champions League.

The 31-year-old scored a double en route to that victory and could have even had a hat-trick had it not been for the brilliance of Spurs goalkeeper, Hugo Lloris. This brings Messi’s goal tally in this year’s Champions League to five in just two games.

The Argentine also has four Champions League trophies to his credit and it will definitely take some time before the world sees a talent as special as Messi.

However, despite his on-field brilliance, there are still a number of records that Messi is yet to break when it comes to European football. He may have broken and set a couple, but there are more records that he isn’t close to yet.

Here are five records that the Barca captain is yet to break.

#5 Most appearances in European competitions


Enter capt
Messi is way short in terms of appearances

Another record in European competition that Lionel Messi is yet to equal or break is that of most appearances. The Barcelona star made his Champions League debut in the 2004-05 season as a teenager but has progressively become a regular in the Catalan side.

Having started in Tuesday’s demolition of Tottenham, Messi now has 128 appearances in Europe’s flagship club competition. Considering he is just 31, that number of games is huge and he could even take his appearance numbers further up in the coming years.

Messi may have a few more years to keep on playing at the top level, but the current holder of the record for most appearances in European competition is former Real Madrid goalie, Iker Casillas.

The Porto goalkeeper made his debut in the Champions League in the late 1990s and has been consistent in the competition for the last two decades.

Casillas has an astonishing 179 appearances in the Champions League, which is yet to be matched by any footballer – not even the great Lionel Messi.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Barcelona Football Lionel Messi Football Top 5/Top 10
Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
I am a student of the game. I like to read good articles and a passionate football fan.
Five records Neymar has yet to break.
RELATED STORY
5 European Club Records that Messi or Ronaldo have not...
RELATED STORY
5 football records that Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to break
RELATED STORY
Barcelona vs PSV: Is Lionel Messi finally back?
RELATED STORY
Five incredible records shared by Lionel Messi and...
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018/19: Messi, Ronaldo And 3 Broken...
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why neither Ronaldo nor Messi should win this...
RELATED STORY
5 biggest penalty fails by Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
8 Lionel Messi hat-tricks in UEFA Champions League
RELATED STORY
5 things Lionel Messi does better than Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 3
23 Oct YOU VAL 10:25 PM Young Boys vs Valencia
23 Oct AEK BAY 10:25 PM AEK Athens vs Bayern München
24 Oct HOF OLY 12:30 AM Hoffenheim vs Olympique Lyonnais
24 Oct SHA MAN 12:30 AM Shakhtar Donetsk vs Manchester City
24 Oct ROM CSK 12:30 AM Roma vs CSKA Moskva
24 Oct REA VIK 12:30 AM Real Madrid vs Viktoria Plzeň
24 Oct MAN JUV 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Juventus
24 Oct AJA BEN 12:30 AM Ajax vs Benfica
24 Oct CLU MON 10:25 PM Brugge vs Monaco
24 Oct PSV TOT 10:25 PM PSV vs Tottenham
25 Oct BOR ATL 12:30 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Atlético Madrid
25 Oct BAR INT 12:30 AM Barcelona vs Internazionale
25 Oct PSG NAP 12:30 AM PSG vs Napoli
25 Oct LIV CRV 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Crvena Zvezda
25 Oct LOK POR 12:30 AM Lokomotiv Moskva vs Porto
25 Oct GAL SCH 12:30 AM Galatasaray vs Schalke 04
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us