Abha vs Al Shabab Prediction and Betting Tips | October 28, 2023

Abha welcome Al Shabab to the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday (October 28).

The hosts are struggling to get their campaign off the ground after 10 rounds, with just two wins. Abha are one place above the drop zone (15th out of 18) with seven points but could leap to 13th spot if they win. They could fall two places if they lose, though.

Zaeem Al-Janoub are yet to clinch the top flight title, finishing 12th last season. Polish coach Czesław Michniewicz, who was hired before the new season, got the axe earlier this month following a poor run of results. With three wins in five home games, Abha could make a statement in front of their home fans once again.

Al Shabab, meanwhile, have also seen managerial changes. Spaniard Vicente Moreno departed ahead of the new season in favour of Dutchman Marcel Keizer, who lasted only two months. New head coach, Croatian Igor Biscan is just a week old at the helm. His only game so far was a 4-1 defeat to Al-Fateh.

Al Leith are one of the most successful teams in the Kingdom, with six top-flight titles and as many runners-up berths. They have also won the Saudi King's Cup thrice.

However, their last league title was in 2011-12, and they finished fourth last season. They will take confidence from their last trip to Abha, winning 4-0.

Abha vs Al Shabab Prediction Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Abha have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five games against Al Shabab.

The hosts have won twice and lost thrice in their last five home clashes with Al Shabab.

Abha have won thrice and lost twice in their last five home games.

Al Shabab have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five road outings.

Abha have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five games, while Al Shabab have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in the same period.

Form Guide: Abha: L-D-L-W-L; Al Shabab: W-D-L-W-W

Abha vs Al Shabab Prediction

Abha have a terrible goal differential of minus 12 (-12). They have scored eight times and conceded 20. They need to start improving that record before they get submerged.

Al Shabab have scored 13 goals and conceded 17, posting a goal differential of minus four (-4). They look better in shape. Al Shabab, though, come in as the favourites based on their superior form.

Prediction: Abha 1-2 Al Shabab

Abha vs Al Shabab Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Al Shabab

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Al Shabab to score first – No

Tip 4: Abha to score - Yes