Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

AC Milan confirm signing of Juventus defender

Adithya Velaayudham
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
50   //    03 Aug 2018, 02:32 IST

Juventus v FC Bayern Munich - International Champions Cup 2018
Mattia Caldara has arrived at AC Milan

What's the matter?

AC Milan and Juventus were locked in talks over a transfer exchange for three superstar players. The players in question are Gonzalo Higuain, Leonardo Bonucci, and Mattia Caldara. Among these three, Mattia Caldara has been confirmed by AC Milan.

Milan posted a photo of Caldara on their official Twitter account of him arriving at AC Milan with the caption: "Hey, Mattia! Let's take a selfie". Although this is not like an official confirmation news, this is more than enough to know that Caldara will be a Milan player and an official announcement is expected soon.

In case you didn't know...

This series of transfer exchanges started when former Juventus player, Leonardo Bonnucci wanted a move away from Milan and return to the old Lady. The Juventus board were happy to get him back on board. Milan played the situation to their advantage and have asked for Mattia Caldara and Higuain in return for the defender.

As it stands, Higuain is expected to come on loan and Caldara is expected to arrive as a swap deal for Bonucci. This makes Milan a strong contender for the Scudetto.

The Heart of the matter

Mattia Caldara arrived at Juventus from Atlanta for a fee of £24 million and was expected to replace Chiellini at the Old Lady in the next two seasons. He also has Rugani and Benatia along with him at central defense.

Once Bonucci sounded out to the Juventus board to get him back to the Allianz stadium, the Juventus hierarchy along with Massimiliano Allegri tried everything in their power to bring the strong central defender back to Juventus.

The deal now stands with Higuain and Caadara departing and Bonucci replacing them at Juventus.

Meanwhile, Higuain will arrive on a loan and AC Milan will have an option to make his stay permanent next summer for a fee of £36 million.

Here is the AC Milan Tweet greeting Mattia Caldara:

Video: Mattia Caldara - Welcome To AC Milan 

What's next?

With deals for Bonucci and Higuain on verge of completion with a medical still to be done, the sensational triple deal between the two Italian giants should be announced later this week.

Topics you might be interested in:
Serie A 2018-19 Juventus FC Football AC Milan Football Gonzalo Higuaín Leonardo Bonucci Leisure Reading
Adithya Velaayudham
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
5 players who peaked after turning 30
RELATED STORY
5 stars who played for AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus
RELATED STORY
5 footballers who surpassed their fathers
RELATED STORY
Reports: AC Milan have bid accepted for Chelsea target
RELATED STORY
5 things you need to know about the history of Serie A
RELATED STORY
The "Invincibles" who finished second: Story of A.C....
RELATED STORY
10 most successful teams of all time in Europe
RELATED STORY
10 best excerpts from Andrea Pirlo's 'I Think, Therefore...
RELATED STORY
What If: Arsene Wenger had offered Zlatan Ibrahimovic a...
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or winners 1990-2000: Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
Week 38
FT JUV HEL
2 - 1
 Juventus vs Hellas Verona
FT GEN TOR
1 - 2
 Genoa vs Torino
FT CAG ATA
1 - 0
 Cagliari vs Atalanta
FT CHI BEN
1 - 0
 Chievo vs Benevento
FT UDI BOL
1 - 0
 Udinese vs Bologna
FT NAP CRO
2 - 1
 Napoli vs Crotone
FT MIL FIO
5 - 1
 Milan vs Fiorentina
FT SPA SAM
3 - 1
 SPAL vs Sampdoria
FT LAZ INT
2 - 3
 Lazio vs Internazionale
FT SAS ROM
0 - 1
 Sassuolo vs Roma
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us