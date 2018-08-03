AC Milan confirm signing of Juventus defender

Mattia Caldara has arrived at AC Milan

AC Milan and Juventus were locked in talks over a transfer exchange for three superstar players. The players in question are Gonzalo Higuain, Leonardo Bonucci, and Mattia Caldara. Among these three, Mattia Caldara has been confirmed by AC Milan.

Milan posted a photo of Caldara on their official Twitter account of him arriving at AC Milan with the caption: "Hey, Mattia! Let's take a selfie". Although this is not like an official confirmation news, this is more than enough to know that Caldara will be a Milan player and an official announcement is expected soon.

This series of transfer exchanges started when former Juventus player, Leonardo Bonnucci wanted a move away from Milan and return to the old Lady. The Juventus board were happy to get him back on board. Milan played the situation to their advantage and have asked for Mattia Caldara and Higuain in return for the defender.

As it stands, Higuain is expected to come on loan and Caldara is expected to arrive as a swap deal for Bonucci. This makes Milan a strong contender for the Scudetto.

Mattia Caldara arrived at Juventus from Atlanta for a fee of £24 million and was expected to replace Chiellini at the Old Lady in the next two seasons. He also has Rugani and Benatia along with him at central defense.

Once Bonucci sounded out to the Juventus board to get him back to the Allianz stadium, the Juventus hierarchy along with Massimiliano Allegri tried everything in their power to bring the strong central defender back to Juventus.

The deal now stands with Higuain and Caadara departing and Bonucci replacing them at Juventus.

Meanwhile, Higuain will arrive on a loan and AC Milan will have an option to make his stay permanent next summer for a fee of £36 million.

With deals for Bonucci and Higuain on verge of completion with a medical still to be done, the sensational triple deal between the two Italian giants should be announced later this week.