Al Akhdoud vs Al Ittifaq Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd December 2023

Al Akhdoud will host Al Ittifaq at Prince Hathloul bin Abdul Aziz Sports City in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday.

Al Akhdoud vs Al Ittifaq Preview

The journey has been rough for the home team. Al Akhdoud have struggled to get their act together in the new season. They have won three games out of 14, losing 10 and drawing one, which leaves them in the relegation zone with 10 points. The hosts are in search of momentum to revive their campaign.

Al Akhdoud are playing in the top flight for the first time after earning promotion from the Saudi First Division League last season. They are set to meet Al Ittifaq for the first time. The hosts could drop to the bottom if they lose on Saturday and if Al-Raed (17th) and Al-Hazem (18th) happen to win their games.

Al Ittifaq sit in seventh place, where they ended their 2022–23 campaign. However, they have their sights set on the top three spots synonymous with qualification for the AFC Champions League. With 25 points on the board, the visitors could leap to fourth place if they succeed in Najran.

Faris Ad-Dahna will come into the meeting on the back of three straight draws, scoring only one goal. They have every reason to fight for maximum points, as three other teams are hot on their heels. However, with one win in five trips, it may not be a walk in the park for Al Ittifaq.

Al Akhdoud vs Al Ittifaq Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Al Akhdoud have won once and lost four times in their last five matches at home.

Al Akhdoud have scored five goals and conceded 11 in their last five matches.

Al Akhdoud's only titles are from the third and fourth-tier leagues, winning two in each division.

Al Ittifaq have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five away matches.

Al Akhdoud have won once and lost four times in their last five matches while Al Ittifaq have won once, drawn thrice and lost once.

Al Akhdoud vs Al Ittifaq Prediction

After four straight home losses, Al Akhdoud returned to winning ways, defeating Al Hazem 2-1. They will aim to replicate that success against the visitors.

Former Atletico Madrid striker Moussa Dembélé is Al Ittifaq’s main attacking threat with seven goals.

Al Ittifaq are expected to come out on top based on individualities.

Prediction: Al Akhdoud 1-3 Al Ittifaq

Al Akhdoud vs Al Ittifaq Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Al Ittifaq to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Al Ittifaq to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Al Akhdoud to score - Yes