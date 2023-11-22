Al-Nassr vs Al Akhdood Prediction and Betting Tips | November 24th 2023

Al-Nassr will host Al Akhdood at Al-Awwal Park on Friday in another round of the 2023-24 Saudi Professional League campaign.

The home side have enjoyed a strong league campaign so far and find themselves in the early stages of a title race with Al-Hilal. They beat Al-Wehda 3-1 in their last game with Alex Telles and Cristiano Ronaldo handing the Knights of Najd a three-goal lead before their opponents scored a late consolation goal.

Al-Nassr sit second in the league table with 31 points from 13 games. They are four points behind league leaders Al-Hilal and will be looking to reduce that gap this weekend.

Al Akhdood, meanwhile, have struggled for results this season and currently sit in the drop zone. They returned to winning ways crucially last time out with a 2-1 win over Al Hazem, with Cameroon international Leandre Tawamba scoring a goal in either half to hand Martin Sevela's men all three points.

The newly-promoted outfit sit 16th in the league standings with just 10 points picked up so far and will be hopeful of adding to that tally this Friday.

Al-Nassr vs Al Akhdood Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Friday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Al-Nassr and Al Akhdood.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last nine games across all competitions.

The hosts are the highest-scoring side in the Saudi Pro League this season with a goal tally of 36.

Al Akhdood are the lowest-scoring side in the Saudi Pro League this season with a goal tally of just 10.

Only three of Al Akhdood's nine league defeats this season have come on the road.

The Knights of Najd have scored at least one goal in their last 18 games across all competitions.

Al-Nassr vs Al Akhdood Prediction

Al-Nassr are on a seven-game winning streak and are undefeated in their last 18 games across all competitions. They have lost just once on home turf this season and are overwhelming favorites for the weekend clash.

Al Akhdood, meanwhile, saw their latest result end a run of four consecutive defeats and will now be looking to build on that this weekend. They have, however, lost three of their last four away matches and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Al-Nassr 3-1 Al Akhdood

Al-Nassr vs Al Akhdood Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Nassr to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the hosts' last 10 matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the visitors' last seven matches)