Al-Raed vs Al-Shabab Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th November 2023 

Al-Raed host Al-Shabab at the Al Taawoun Club Stadium on Thursday, looking to pick up only their second win of the top-flight campaign.

It's been a miserable start to the 2023-24 season for Al-Raed, who are languishing at the bottom of the league standings with six points from 12 matches.

Their only win so far has come against Al-Riyadh, beating them 3-0 at home on matchday four. Having lost their opening three games, it seemed like Raed Al Tahadi were finally coming back into form, but with time, it has increasingly looked like a false dawn.

In their last game, though, Al-Raed held Al-Ettifaq to a goalless stalemate, despite Steven Gerrard's side keeping 66 per cent possession and mustering 19 shots in the game, including five on target.

Al-Shabab haven't really covered themselves in glory either, sitting in 10th position with just 15 points from 12 games. They've won only four times, but two of them have come in their last three outings, including a shocking 1-0 win over Karim Benzema-led Al-Ittihad last Friday.

Sandwiched between this run was a narrow 2-1 win over Al Fateh in the round of 16 of the King Cup of Champions. Yannick Carrasco canceled out Cristian Tello's first-half opener for the hosts, and then netted the winner in added time to send them through.

Al-Raed vs Al-Shabab Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 37 clashes between the sides before, with Al-Shabab winning 16 times over Al-Raed and losing on nine occasions

Al-Raed's last win over Al-Shabab came in August 2020, a 2-1 win at home in the Saudi Pro League

Al-Shabab are unbeaten in their last six clashes against Al-Raed

Having drawn 2-2 in their last encounter, Al-Raed and Al-Shabab could see consecutive stalemates for the first time since a run of four draws between 2017 and 2019

Al-Shabab have won their last two games and three of their last four matches

Al-Raed are winless in their last nine games in all competitions

Al-Raed vs Al-Shabab Prediction

As much as Al-Raed will be hoping to cause an upset, their form right now is just terrible. They are winless in their last nine games and Al-Shabab can smell blood in the waters. The White Lions should be able to prevail in this game.

Prediction: Al-Raed 0-2 Al-Shabab

Al-Raed vs Al-Shabab Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Al-Shabab

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No