Analysing Real Madrid's squad for new season

Real Madrid is one of the most prominent clubs in the history of football. With 13 UEFA Champions Leagues, 33 La Ligas and 19 Copa del Reys, it is one of the most prestigious clubs in Europe.

For the Spanish Giants, this season can prove to be one of the most interesting and unpredictable in the club's history because of the departures of their talisman Cristiano Ronaldo and charismatic coach Zinedine Zidane, both leaving within weeks of each other.

In spite of the big void left by the Portuguese, Los Blancos still boast of one of the most talented squads in the entire Europe. The squad has the right mix of experience, youth and quality in every department with about two excellent players in contention for each position.

Let's take study how their squad looks going into the new season.

Defense:

Odriozola during his Santiago Bernabeu presentation.

Real Madrid have a strong core group of defenders, consisting of Captain Sergio Ramos and Raphaël Varane in central defense and Marcelo and Dani Carvajal at left-back and right-back positons respectively.

They also have good backups in the form of Theo Hernandez, Álvaro Odriozola, Nacho and Jesús Vallejo. However, Theo is rumoured to be leaving Real Madrid, so the club may need to look for a replacement to deputize for Marcelo on the left side of the defense; but with the versatile Nacho already in their ranks, they wouldn't have many problems even if they chose not to bring in a new defender. Moreover, they have been linked with Brazilian left-back Alex Telles, who plays for Porto.

Currently, Real Madrid have Keylor Navas as the undisputed starter between the sticks. They recently put pen to paper signing Andriy Lunin, making him the first player from Ukraine to don the legendary white jersey.

Also, there are rumours of Real Madrid following Chelsea Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. If this deal happens, Madrid can boast a goalkeeping trio, consisting of The 2018 World Cup Golden Glove, a three-time UCL champion, and one of the best young prospects in Europe.

