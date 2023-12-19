Arsenal dealt transfer blow as striker target unlikely to leave current PL club in January

Arsenal's interest in Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke has hit a major roadblock. Despite rumors linking the 26-year-old forward to a move to Emirates Stadium, Cherries owner Bill Foley has directly dismissed these speculations.

Solanke's career trajectory has been on a steady rise since his £19 million move from Liverpool in 2019, as he has become a key figure at Vitality Stadium. His ability in the final third and skill on the field have not gone unnoticed, with the Gunners reportedly keen on adding him to their squad.

However, in a conversation with BBC Radio Solent Sport (via Football London), Foley made it clear that any hopes of a January transfer for Solanke were wasted:

"The door’s closed and bolted shut."

The striker's contribution to Bournemouth has been significant, especially in the current season. His remarkable form, highlighted by nine goals in 19 appearances, has been instrumental in the team's performances, helping them beat teams like Manchester United and Newcastle.

With Solanke's star with the Cherries continually blossoming, it's clear why Arsenal's interest was piqued. However, with Foley's recent comments, it seems that the Gunners will have to turn their attention elsewhere in their search for a new striking talent.

Brentford technical director discusses Ivan Toney amid Arsenal interest

Brentford's technical director Lee Dykes has opened up about Ivan Toney's potential departure. With the forward's ability hardly a secret in the Premier League, Dykes has acknowledged that his exit from the club could be imminent, with Arsenal reportedly interested.

However, the technical director has sent a clear message to interested parties that securing Toney's services will come at a steep cost (via Evening Standard):

"He is in the top five in the world, in my opinion. So there should be interest, and maybe the time comes very shortly that Ivan moves on to another club. But they will have to pay a decent transfer fee to acquire his services because he is some talent.”

Toney's absence since May, owing to an eight-month ban related to gambling hasn't dampened the buzz surrounding his future. Last season's tally of 20 goals in England's top flight has cemented his reputation as a top-tier striker, and he is already set for a return to the pitch in January.

Both Arsenal and Chelsea have emerged as frontrunners in the race to acquire him, with his valuation reportedly hovering around the £80 million mark. With his contract entering its final 18 months, Brentford seem to be bracing for a summer sale, if not an earlier exit.