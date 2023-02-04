Auxerre vs Reims Prediction and Betting Tips | February 5, 2023 

Auxerre and Reims will battle for three points in a Ligue 1 matchday 22 fixture on Sunday (February 5).

The hosts are coming off a 3-2 defeat at Monaco in midweek. Monaco took a two-goal lead into the break but Matthis Abline halved the deficit in the 68th minute. Breel Embolo restored his side's two-goal lead with eight minutes to go before Nuno Da Costa scored a consolation with six minutes to go.

Reims, meanwhile, were also engaged in a high-scoring game in midweek, beating Lorient 4-2 in a comeback home win. Enzo Le Fee and Ibrahima Kone scored early goals to give the visitors a two-goal lead before Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun stepped up to the plate with a hat-trick to inspire the comeback.

The hat-trick saw the 21-year-old climb to the summit of the goalscoring chart, bur his side remain in the 11th spot, having garnered 29 points from 21 games. Auxerre, meanwhile, are second-from-bottom with 13 points to show for their efforts after 21 games.

Auxerre vs Reims Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Reims have seven wins from their last 11 games against Auxerre, losing two.

Their most recent meeting in October 2022 saw Reims win 2-1 at home.

Auxerre hev lost their last seven Ligue 1 games, the most in their history.

Reims have won their last five games against Auxerre.

Reims are on a 13-game unbeaten run in Ligue 1, winning five.

Auxerre form guide: L-L-W-L-L; Reims form guide: W-D-W-D-W

Auxerre vs Reims Prediction

Auxerre are running out of time to retain their top-flight status, as they find themselves six points adrift of safety.

Reims, meanwhile, do not have such worries, as they're on a 13-game unbeaten run in league action. Two more unbeaten games will see them match club record set in 1959, with the management's decision to appoint and stick with the 30-year-old Will Still reaping dividends.

The visitors should claim a narrow win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Auxerre 0-1 Stade Reims

Auxerre vs Reims Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Reims to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

