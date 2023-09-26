Boca Juniors vs Palmeiras Prediction and Betting Tips | September 28, 2023

Boca Juniors welcome Palmeiras to the La Bombonera in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores semifinals on Thursday (September 28).

The hosts have reached the semifinals for the first time since 2020, where Palmeiras emerged champions. Boca beat Argentine rivals Racing Club in the quarterfinals, ending 4-1 on penalties after a goalless draw on aggregate.

Palmeiras, meanwhile, are in the semi-finals for the fourth straight season , winning the competition twice in three years. They eased past Deportivo Pereira 4-0 in the quarterfinals.

Boca are riding a two-game unbeaten run and drew 1-1 at home against Lanus in the Argentine Primera División on Saturday. Palmeiras, meanwhile, suffered a 1-0 loss at Gremio in the Brazilian Serie A on Friday.

Boca Juniors vs Palmeiras Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have crossed paths 12 times acaross competitions, with 10 meetings taking place in the Copa Libertadores. Boca lead 4-3.

They met in the 2000 final, which Boca won on penalties. They last met in the semifinals of the 2018 edition, which Boca won 4-2 on aggregate.

Both teams have lost once in 10 Libertadores games this season, both on the road.

Boca have kept seven clean sheets in the Libertadores, while Palmeiras have kept six.

Palmeiras conceded for the first time in nine games in their loss to Gremio on Friday.

At home, Boca are winless in three games, failing to score twice.

Boca Juniors vs Palmeiras Prediction

Boca have lost once against Palmeiras in eight meetings. Head coach Jorge Almirón has an almost full-strength squad, with only Luca Langoni sidelined with injury.

One thing he will look to improve is the goalscoring threat, as his star-studded attack has struggled in recent games. Edinson Cavani has scored just once in seven games.

Palmeiras, meanwhile, have kept eight clean sheets in nine games across competitions. They have scored twice in five games, though. Dudu is a long-term absentee, while Eduard Atuesta missed the league game against Gremio and is doubtful for this one.

Considering the recent goalscoring struggles of both teams, expect a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Boca 1-1 Palmeiras

Boca Juniors vs Palmeiras Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Darío Benedetto to score or assist any time - Yes