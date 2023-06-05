Bolivar vs Cerro Porteno Prediction and Betting Tips | June 6, 2023

Bolivar and Cerro Porteno return to action in the Copa Libertadores when they face off at the Estadio Hernando Siles on Tuesday (June 6).

The hosts were denied a third win on the bounce on Saturday, as they were held to a goalless draw by Real Tomayapo in the Bolivian top flight. Benat San Jose’s side now turn their attention to the Copa Libertadores, where they have won their last two games, scoring five goals and keeping two clean sheets.

Bolivar sit atop Group C, level on nine points with second-placed Palmeiras heading into the final two games.

Meanwhile, Cerro stopped the rot on Saturday with a 2-0 win over Libertad in the Paraguayan Primera Division. Before that, Facundo Sava’s men were on a three-game losing streak and had gone five games without a win across competitions.

Cerro will hope that last weekend’s result can serve as a springboard for a turnaround in form as they turn their attention to the Copa Libertadores. They're rooted to the bottom of C, picking up three points from their opening four games.

Bolivar vs Cerro Porteno Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between the two sides, with Bolivar cruising to a 4-0 win in May’s reverse fixture.

Cerro are winless in five of their last six outings across competitions, with the weekend win over Libertad being the exception.

Bolivar are unbeaten in four home games, winning thrice since a 2-1 loss to Jorge Wilstermann in April.

Cerro are on a run of three straight defeats in the Copa Libertadores, scoring once and conceding nine times.

Bolivar vs Cerro Porteno Prediction

Bolivar and Cerro have endured contrasting continental campaigns, with the hosts sitting atop the tandings. Cerro, meanwhile, have failed to win five of their last six games, so San Jose’s men should pick up all three points.

Prediction: Bolivar 2-1 Cerro

Bolivar vs Cerro Porteno Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bolivar

Tip 2: First to score - Bolivar (San Jose’s side opened the scoring in seven of their last nine games.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been five or more bookings in five of Bolivar’s last seven games.)

Paul Merson predicts the result of FA Cup final between Man City and Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes