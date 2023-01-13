Burnley vs Coventry City Prediction and Betting Tips | January 14, 2023 

Burnley will welcome Coventry City to Turf Moor for a matchday 27 fixture in the EFL Championship on Saturday (January 14).
The hosts are coming off a 4-2 victory over Bournemouth in the FA Cup third round. Anass Zahoury and Manuel Benson scored braces for the Clarets to help them progress to the next round.
Coventry, meanwhile, also played out a high-scoring game in their third round fixture against Wrexham. Sam Dalby, Elliot Lee, Thomas O'Connor and Paul Mullin found the back of the net to help the National League side progress to the fourth round.
Coventry will now turn their attention to the Championship, where they're 14th, having garnered 35 points from 25 games. Burnley, meanwhile, lead the way at the summit with 56 points, five points ahead of second-placed Sheffield United.
Burnley vs Coventry City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the 50th meeting between the two sides. Burnley have been vastly superior, leading 24-12.
- Their most recent meeting in October 2022 saw Burnley win 1-0 away.
- Burnley's victory over Bournemouth saw them become the first club in the top four English league tiers to reach 60 domestic goals this season.
- Coventry have won just one of their last nine league games against Burnley, losing five.
- Burnley are the only Championship team to have scored in all their home games this season. The hosts are also the only unbeaten team at home this term, winning nine of their 13 games at Turf Moor.
Burnley vs Coventry City Prediction
Burnley's impressive run this season has made them heavy favourites to secure automatic promotion to the top flight. The comprehensive manner with which Vincent Kompany's side dispatched Premier League opponents in the FA Cup highlights the level they're operating at.
Coventry, meanwhile, have the odds stacked against them, which gets more daunting considering their poor record against the hosts.
Considering the same, Kompany's side should claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.
Prediction: Burnley 2-0 Coventry City
Burnley vs Coventry City Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Burnley to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals