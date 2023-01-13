Burnley vs Coventry City Prediction and Betting Tips | January 14, 2023 

Burnley will welcome Coventry City to Turf Moor for a matchday 27 fixture in the EFL Championship on Saturday (January 14).

The hosts are coming off a 4-2 victory over Bournemouth in the FA Cup third round. Anass Zahoury and Manuel Benson scored braces for the Clarets to help them progress to the next round.

Coventry, meanwhile, also played out a high-scoring game in their third round fixture against Wrexham. Sam Dalby, Elliot Lee, Thomas O'Connor and Paul Mullin found the back of the net to help the National League side progress to the fourth round.

Coventry City @Coventry_City Next stop: Turf Moor. Next stop: Turf Moor. 🚏 Next stop: Turf Moor.

Coventry will now turn their attention to the Championship, where they're 14th, having garnered 35 points from 25 games. Burnley, meanwhile, lead the way at the summit with 56 points, five points ahead of second-placed Sheffield United.

Burnley vs Coventry City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 50th meeting between the two sides. Burnley have been vastly superior, leading 24-12.

Their most recent meeting in October 2022 saw Burnley win 1-0 away.

Burnley's victory over Bournemouth saw them become the first club in the top four English league tiers to reach 60 domestic goals this season.

Coventry have won just one of their last nine league games against Burnley, losing five.

Burnley are the only Championship team to have scored in all their home games this season. The hosts are also the only unbeaten team at home this term, winning nine of their 13 games at Turf Moor.

Burnley vs Coventry City Prediction

Burnley's impressive run this season has made them heavy favourites to secure automatic promotion to the top flight. The comprehensive manner with which Vincent Kompany's side dispatched Premier League opponents in the FA Cup highlights the level they're operating at.

Coventry, meanwhile, have the odds stacked against them, which gets more daunting considering their poor record against the hosts.

Burnley FC @BurnleyOfficial Vincent Kompany looked ahead at what he expects will be a tough test against Coventry City and spoke about the competition within his squad Vincent Kompany looked ahead at what he expects will be a tough test against Coventry City and spoke about the competition within his squad 📹 https://t.co/8579ldwfDg

Considering the same, Kompany's side should claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Burnley 2-0 Coventry City

Burnley vs Coventry City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Burnley to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Poll : 0 votes