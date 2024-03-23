Central African Republic vs Papua New Guinea Prediction and Betting Tips | March 25, 2024 

Central African Republic trade tackles with Papua New Guinea in a friendly on Monday (March 25).

The Republic are coming off a 6-0 thrashing of Bhutan in a friendly on Saturday. Tresor Toropite broke the deadlock in the 17th minute. Venuste Baboula and Karl Namnganda scored second-half goals, while Hamissou Mamadou Dangabo also scored in the rout.

Papua New Guinea, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a goalless draw with Sri Lanka. The Central African Republic will use this game to continue preparations for their return to competitive action in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in June. They host Chad. Papua New Guinea face Fiji in the OFC Nations Cup in June.

Central African Republic vs Papua New Guinea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

PNG are winless in eight games - excluding their awarded victory over Vanuatu, losing five.

Five of the Republic's last seven games have produced at least three goals.

Four of the Republic's last five games, including the last three, have had more goals scored in the second half than the first.

PNG form guide: D-L-L-D-W Central African Republic form guide: W-D-L-L-L

Central African Republic form guide: Four of the Republic's last five games have had goals at both ends.

PNG are 165th in the FIFA rankings, while the Republic are 129th.

Central African Republic vs Papua New Guinea Prediction

Central African Republic started their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers with a defeat to Comoros before claiming a memorable point at Mali. Their six-goal friendly victory over Bhutan would have helped boost confidence in Raoul Savoy's camp, and they will be aiming to build on this.

PNG, meanwhile, are the underdogs, and their chances of ending their long-wait for a win appear slim. Central African Republic's games in recent months tend to see both sides score, and this trend could continue in a narrow win for Les Fauves.

Prediction: Central African Republic 2-1 PNG

Central African Republic vs Papua New Guinea Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Central African Republic to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

Tip 5 - Central African Republic to score over 1.5 goals