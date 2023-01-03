“Contributes to the development of Saudi football” – ‘Extraordinary’ Cristiano Ronaldo signing hailed by Al-Nassr coach Rudi Garcia

Al Nassr coach Rudi Garcia believes signing a player of Cristiano Ronaldo's magnitude is massive for Saudi Arabian football.

Ronaldo, widely considered one of the greatest players to ever grace the game, stepped outside Europe for the first time in his career. He is now an Al Nassr player after his contract with Manchester United was mutually terminated on November 22.

Garcia believes the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's arrival will impact football in Saudi Arabia like never before. He said (via GOAL):

"The signing of a player the size of Cristiano Ronaldo is extraordinary and contributes to the development of Saudi football, We are happy with his arrival. The first goal is to work so he can adapt to our team, to enjoy playing for Al Nassr, and to entertain the fans.”

The former Real Madrid forward will earn a massive salary of approximately €200 million per year, including commercial fees, in Saudi Arabia. The deal makes him the highest-paid player in the history of football.

Rio Ferdinand reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr move

Ronaldo's friend and former Manchester United teammate Rio Ferdinand reacted to the Portuguese's move to Al Nassr. He told BT Sport (via Mirror):

"Obviously I speak to Cristiano and there's things you have to keep quiet and you can't talk about before it hits the news. I was kind of aware what was going on behind the scenes and listen, I'm just pleased for him that he's finally happy."

He added:

"For any footballer at whatever level, happiness and the environment you're playing in is one of the most important things, he hasn't been happy for a while so I'm pleased he's on the verge of finding that happiness and going onto pastures news, albeit in a country that not many people expected him to go."

Ferdinand further added that it's an adventurous prospect for Ronaldo to go and play in Saudi Arabia. He said:

"But what an adventure, what a prospect that is, to go and play football in a brand new league, a competitive league by the way, I played in a testimonial over there years ago, it was an unbelievable game, we were all surprised with the madness, the mayhem around football over there."

He added:

"The love of football in Saudi is crazy. I'm sure it's going to be a great adventure, it's a new chapter, next chapter."

The Portuguese is unlikely to feature in Al Nassr's next game against Al Ta'ee on January 5 but could be in contention against Al Shabab on January 14.

