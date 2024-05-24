Cremonese vs Catanzaro prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie B 2023-24

Cremonese invite Catanzaro to the Giovanni Zini Stadium for the second leg of Serie B promotion playoffs on Saturday. The first leg at the Stadio Nicola Ceravolo ended in a 2-2 draw on Tuesday, with Cremonese squandering a two-goal lead.

The hosts concluded their Serie B regular season campaign on a three-game unbeaten streak. Catanzaro, meanwhile, suffered consecutive losses before beating Brescia 4-2 to reach the playoff semifinals.

A draw will take Cremonese through, having finished fourth in the standings, while Catanzaro, who finished fifth, need an outright win.

Cremonese vs Catanzaro Head-to-Head

The two sides have crossed paths 20 times across competitions, with Cremoese leading 6-3. Their two meetings during the regular season ended in goalless draws.

Cremonese form guide (Serie B): D-W-D-W-L

Catanzaro form guide (Serie B): D-W-L-L-W

Cremonese vs Catanzaro Team News

Cremonese

Fallou Sarr is a long-term absentee, while Yuri Rocchetti is a doubt after being left out in the first leg. Felix Afena-Gyan is also unlikely to start due to injury. Michele Collocolo was not in the first leg and faces a late fitness test.

Injured: Fallou Sarr, Felix Afena-Gyan

Doubtful: Yuri Rocchetti, Michele Collocolo

Suspended: None

Catanzaro

Giuseppe Ambrosino is nursing a hamstring injury and is unlikely to recover in time for the second leg. Luca D'Andrea is a long-term absentee, and Andrea Ghion is a doubt. Mario Situm has recovered from an injury and should start from the bench.

Injured: Giuseppe Ambrosino, Luca D'Andrea

Doubtful: Andrea Ghion

Suspended: None

Cremonese vs Catanzaro Predicted XIs

Cremonese (4-2-3-1): Andrea Fulignati; Andrea Oliveri, Nicolo Brighenti, Matias Antonini Lui, Stefano Scognamillo; Jacopo Petriccione, Simone Pontisso; Dimitrios Sounas, Tommaso Biasci, Jari Vandeputte; Pietro Iemmello

Catanzaro (3-5-2): Gianluca Saro; Valentin Antov, Luca Ravanelli, Matteo Bianchetti; Luca Zanimacchia, Franco Vazquez, Michele Castagnetti, Charles Pickel, Giacomo Quagliata; Frank Tsadjout, Daniel Ciofani

Cremonese vs Catanzaro Prediction

Cremonese are unbeaten in four games, winning twice. They have won their last two home games with an aggregate score of 5-1. They are unbeaten in last 12 meetings against Catanzaro.

The visitors, meanwhile, have scored six goals in the Serie B playoffs. They have just one loss in eight away games.

As five of their last six meetings have ended in draws, expect a closely contested affair. Cremonese are unbeaten in this fixture, keeping five clean sheets on the trot and should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Cremonese 2-1 Catanzaro