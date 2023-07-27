Cristiano Ronaldo led Al-Nassr want to sign Bundesliga defender this summer - Reports

According to Saudi 360, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are interested in signing Bundesliga defender Ko Itakura, who plays for Borussia Monchengladbach at the moment.

Itakura, 26, has also played for FC Schalke in his professional career. The defender has so far made 20 appearances for Japan's national team.

Al-Alamy have been working on reinforcing their ranks after going trophyless last season. They have already added the likes of Marcelo Brozovic, Alex Telles, and Seko Fofana to the team. Sadio Mane is reportedly closing in on a deal to the Saudi Pro League club.

Itakura could help the team further reinforce their defensive unit. Al-Nassr have also brought in Luis Castro as their new head coach from Botafogo for the 2023-24 season.

The Portuguese coach has taken charge of the team after a lackluster campaign that saw Rudi Garcia, now Napoli's coach, get sacked mid-season. Under-19 coach Dinko Jelicic saw off the remainder of the campaign last term after Garcia's sacking.

Cristiano Ronaldo is also keen on winning trophies with the team after not being able to lift silverware in his first six months at the SPL club.

Cristiano Ronaldo reacted to Al-Nassr's latest performance

Cristiano Ronaldo played 45 minutes as Al-Nassr managed a 1-1 draw against Inter Milan in their latest friendly game in Japan. Abdulrahman Ghareeb gave Al-Alamy the lead from an Anderson Talisca pass before Davide Frattesi equalized for the Nerazzuri.

Ronaldo had a decent game and came close to scoring a scorcher as he unleashed a trademark right-footed thunderbolt from distance. The Portugal captain took to social media to react to the performance, writing:

"Another good test. We keep improving! Thank you to all the fans here in Japan for the incredible support! Hope to see you again soon!"

After two devastating defeats against Benfica and Celta Vigo in Portugal. Al-Alamy bounced back during their Japan tour as they managed back-to-back draws against Paris Saint-Germain and inter Milan. The team will start their competitive campaign tomorrow as they play Al-Shabab in the Arab Cup of Champions.