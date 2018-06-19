Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

El Hadji Diouf hails 'perfect start' for Senegal

El Hadji Diouf was a delighted observer as Senegal began their World Cup campaign with an impressive win over Poland.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 19 Jun 2018, 23:21 IST
58
Senegal - Cropped
Senegal celebrate against Poland

Senegal icon El Hadji Diouf hailed his country's World Cup victory over Poland as a "perfect start", but warned them their toughest tests are still to come.

Diouf, who made his name when his country shone at the 2002 tournament, was in the stands in Moscow as Aliou Cisse's men defeated Poland 2-1 in their first World Cup game since that event 16 years ago.

Thiago Cionek's own goal and a second-half strike from M'Baye Niang proved enough for the African side, despite Grzegorz Krychowiak's late response for Poland.

Former Liverpool forward Diouf was sitting a few rows back from the dugout and was the first to stand and applaud the Senegal players who were substituted in the closing stages, all of whom acknowledged his support as they left the pitch.

And a joyful Diouf told Omnisport after the match: "It is a perfect start for us.

"It is a great result and also performance. But the big tests are now to come in this group."

Senegal face Japan and Colombia next in Group H, with Sunday's fixture against Akira Nishino's men in Ekaterinburg giving each of the two sides a chance to all but seal a place in the last 16.

Lewandowski v Mane as Poland brace for Senegal test
RELATED STORY
Senegal eager to break out of the shadow of 2002 team
RELATED STORY
Top 5 greatest African strikers of all-time
RELATED STORY
6 of the most surprising World Cup results in recent memory
RELATED STORY
Infantino has 'full confidence' in Samoura amid ethics issue
RELATED STORY
Poland, Senegal return to World Cup with Lewandowski, Mane
RELATED STORY
After Americans' win, 3 could be key for World Cup hosting
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Poland vs Senegal: Preview, Team News,...
RELATED STORY
10 of the dirtiest players in Premier League history
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: Top 5 Opening day upsets in the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us