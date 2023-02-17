Emir of Qatar's uncle to be involved in the bidding process to purchase Manchester United - Reports

Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, the uncle of the Emir of Qatar, is reportedly a part of the consortium interested in buying Manchester United.

As per an exclusive report in L'Equipe, the people involved in the Qatar consortium are slowly showing face. The former Prime Minister and Foreign affairs Minister of Qatar is said to be one of the main figures interested.

Times Sport @TimesSport NEW: Manchester United expect to be under new ownership before Easter, with a Qatari bid due to land tomorrow alongside offers from other serious bidders, including British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe NEW: Manchester United expect to be under new ownership before Easter, with a Qatari bid due to land tomorrow alongside offers from other serious bidders, including British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe thetimes.co.uk/article/manche… 🔺 NEW: Manchester United expect to be under new ownership before Easter, with a Qatari bid due to land tomorrow alongside offers from other serious bidders, including British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe thetimes.co.uk/article/manche…

The former Prime Minister's son, Jassim bin Hamad bin Jaber Al Thani, is also a part of the consortium, which is expected to submit a bid on Friday. They were a part of the Qatar Investment Authority, whose subsidiary Qatar Sports Investment owns PSG.

Apart from the Qatar Consortium, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, via his company Ineos, is in the running, while several others are yet to confirm their interest publicly.

Manchester United put on sale by the Glazers

The Glazers have put Manchester United up for sale after pressure from fans for years. The Red Devils confirmed the sale process started in November and put out a statement on the club's website.

Manchester United @ManUtd



#MUFC Club statement on a process to explore strategic options for Manchester United. Club statement on a process to explore strategic options for Manchester United.#MUFC

It read:

"Manchester United announces today that the Company's Board of Directors is commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives for the club. The process is designed to enhance the club's future growth, with the ultimate goal of positioning the club to capitalize on opportunities both on the pitch and commercially."

The statement continued:

"As part of this process, the Board will consider all strategic alternatives, including new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions involving the Company.

"This will include an assessment of several initiatives to strengthen the club, including stadium and infrastructure redevelopment, and expansion of the club's commercial operations on a global scale, each in the context of enhancing the long-term success of the club's men's, women's and academy teams, and bringing benefits to fans and other stakeholders."

Executive Co-Chairmen and Directors Avram Glazer and Joel Glazer added to the statement and said:

"As we seek to continue building on the Club's history of success, the Board has authorized a thorough evaluation of strategic alternatives. We will evaluate all options to ensure that we best serve our fans and that Manchester United maximizes the significant growth opportunities available to the Club today and in the future."

The Times report suggests a sale could be completed by Easter, which falls on April 9 this year.

