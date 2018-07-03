Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Europa League ban 'unfair', says Milan chief

Omnisport
NEWS
News
401   //    03 Jul 2018, 10:52 IST
marcofassone-cropped
AC Milan CEO Marco Fassone

AC Milan chief executive Marco Fassone labelled the club's ban from the 2018-19 Europa League as "unfair".

Milan are appealing UEFA's decision to ban them from the competition, with the governing body citing a breach of Financial Fair Play and licensing regulations.

Fassone said the Serie A club would do all they could to have the ban overturned, with their initial appeal heading to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

"We consider the UEFA ruling unfair," he said on Monday.

"I hope the CAS will see things differently and we will fight until the very end to overturn the sentence."

Though Milan will not, as it stands, be permitted to compete in Europe's second-tier club competition, they would be free to play in the Champions League or Europa League in 2019-20 should they qualify for either tournament.

Milan were taken over by a consortium headed by Chinese businessman Li Yonghong, who then became the club's chairman, in April last year.

The club subsequently spent big before the 2017-18 campaign, signing the likes of Leonardo Bonucci, Andre Silva and Hakan Calhanoglu.

Gennaro Gattuso replaced the sacked Vincenzo Montella in November, leading Milan to the final of the Coppa Italia, where they lost to Juventus, and the last 16 of the Europa League.

Europa League 2017-18
AC Milan to appeal Europa League ban
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: AC Milan banned from 2018-19 Europa League
RELATED STORY
Europa League, Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal: Match Preview
RELATED STORY
Europa League: How Arsenal might line up against CSKA Moscow
RELATED STORY
Arsenal winning Europa League could save Wenger's job -...
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Atletico boss Simeone banned for Europa...
RELATED STORY
Payet feels ready for Europa League final
RELATED STORY
Europa League title would be perfect Torres farewell,...
RELATED STORY
Torres fulfils childhood dream in Europa League final
RELATED STORY
Conte: Chelsea must be realistic about Europa League
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us