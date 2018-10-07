Football fans react as Liverpool vs Manchester City ends goalless
Liverpool and Manchester City played out a dramatic goalless draw on Sunday, in what was a top-of-the-table clash in the Premier League.
The teams gave fans an attacking display of football, but the major talking point was Riyad Mahrez’s penalty miss in the dying embers of the game.
Having both started the fixture joint on second-place and on 19 points apiece, this was a game that was billed to be exciting for every neutral. However, the first half provided very little of that excitement as both teams struggled to create open chances.
Barring Mohamed Salah’s earlier effort which went off target, Liverpool barely threatened the Manchester City defence, whiles Pep Guardiola’s men had no shots on target in the whole of the first half.
But the second half brought out a new dimension to the game, with both teams going close on some occasions. One of the best chances of the game perhaps fell of Man City Riyad Mahrez but the Algerian’s shot was superbly saved by Alisson Becker.
There were also a couple of chances at the other end for Liverpool, but a combination of wastefulness and indecisiveness proved to be the undoing of Jurgen Klopp’s men.
But with five minutes to go, a clumsy tackle from Virgil van Dijk in his own box handed Man City an opportunity to take the lead through the resulting penalty. However, Mahrez stepped up and missed, putting the ball far and wide off the post.
The result means that Liverpool, Man City and Chelsea all have 20 points going into the international break. However, Pep Guardiola’s men sit top of the Premier League table due to a superior goal difference over their rivals.
Mahrez’s penalty miss, coupled with the scoreline, has sparked a host of reactions from football fans on social media.
Here are some of the best tweets from Liverpool’s goalless draw with Man City on Sunday: