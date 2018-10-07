Football fans react as Liverpool vs Manchester City ends goalless

Mahrez missed a penalty as Liverpool and Man City game ended 0-0

Liverpool and Manchester City played out a dramatic goalless draw on Sunday, in what was a top-of-the-table clash in the Premier League.

The teams gave fans an attacking display of football, but the major talking point was Riyad Mahrez’s penalty miss in the dying embers of the game.

Having both started the fixture joint on second-place and on 19 points apiece, this was a game that was billed to be exciting for every neutral. However, the first half provided very little of that excitement as both teams struggled to create open chances.

Barring Mohamed Salah’s earlier effort which went off target, Liverpool barely threatened the Manchester City defence, whiles Pep Guardiola’s men had no shots on target in the whole of the first half.

But the second half brought out a new dimension to the game, with both teams going close on some occasions. One of the best chances of the game perhaps fell of Man City Riyad Mahrez but the Algerian’s shot was superbly saved by Alisson Becker.

There were also a couple of chances at the other end for Liverpool, but a combination of wastefulness and indecisiveness proved to be the undoing of Jurgen Klopp’s men.

But with five minutes to go, a clumsy tackle from Virgil van Dijk in his own box handed Man City an opportunity to take the lead through the resulting penalty. However, Mahrez stepped up and missed, putting the ball far and wide off the post.

The result means that Liverpool, Man City and Chelsea all have 20 points going into the international break. However, Pep Guardiola’s men sit top of the Premier League table due to a superior goal difference over their rivals.

Mahrez’s penalty miss, coupled with the scoreline, has sparked a host of reactions from football fans on social media.

Here are some of the best tweets from Liverpool’s goalless draw with Man City on Sunday:

FT: Liverpool 0-0 Manchester City. Undoubtedly one of boring games so far this season but care either way #LIVMCI — Raj Lyall (@lyallr) October 7, 2018

Chelsea fan's after that draw between Liverpool and City be like.



Liverpool 0-0 Manchester city.#LIVMCI pic.twitter.com/cPWhMuy0E2 — Technical Area (@TechnicalArea18) October 7, 2018

FT Liverpool 0-0 Manchester City



Riyad Mahrez got the start, the full 90 minutes .. but also missed a penalty in the 86th minute that could have been the winner, will be a major talking point after this one #MCFC #TeamDZ pic.twitter.com/tD37E38HQ2 — Walid Bylka (@bylka613_) October 7, 2018

FT: Liverpool 0-0 Manchester City



Riyad Mahrez blows the chance to end City's 15-year Anfield winless run, but this is a result most Blues would have taken going into the game. pic.twitter.com/Bh8f9m2nel — City Watch (@City_Watch) October 7, 2018

Boring isn't it, just watching Liverpool 0-0 Manchester City with your life?



Not for a Robertson owner, I like it. pic.twitter.com/QKOW6tlQWR — FFScout Neale (@SkontoRigga) October 7, 2018

You realise now how much Liverpool are missing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, particularly in a game of this kind. @ManCity couldn't contain his breaks from midfield last season. Naby Keita needs to be that explosive presence — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) October 7, 2018

Me during the national break

telling everybody Chelsea is on the top with man city and Liverpool & how boring was thire game. pic.twitter.com/iYlL9bWA2z — oo 🇸🇴 (@keem116) October 7, 2018

Premier League table:



1. Man City 20pts

2. Chelsea 20pts

3. Liverpool 20pts

4. Arsenal 18pts

5. Tottenham 18pts

6. Bournemouth 16pts

7. Wolves 15 pts



8. Man Utd 13pts pic.twitter.com/hyhrT0dBsh — #OMOWOBE (@barnablastique) October 7, 2018

Liverpool’s next 6 Premier League fixtures:



Huddersfield (H)

Cardiff (A)

Arsenal (A)

Fulham (H)

Watford (A)

Everton (H)



After games against:

Spurs (A)

PSG (H)

Chelsea x2

Napoli (A)

Man City (H)



Tough set of games has finished and the intl break will be good! — Lil Wayne = GOAT (@Bruberryy) October 7, 2018

Chelsea joint top on 20 points - Bravo Maurizio Sarri.

Next five in the Premier League for the top three.

Man City - BUR tot SOU MUN whu

Liverpool - hud CAR ars FUL wat

Chelsea - MUN bur CRY EVE tot

Just have to keep on doing what we're doing - we're in a good place. — Mark Worrall (@gate17marco) October 7, 2018

Great weekend for Spurs with Man City and Liverpool dropping points.



Considering we’ve played nowhere near our potential, sit two points off top the International break has come at a perfect time.



Hopefully we will have Dele, Eriksen and Dembele available after it.#THFC #COYS pic.twitter.com/FJYdQQO9R5 — Ricky Sacks 🎙 (@RickSpur) October 7, 2018

Now, if any of you told me after our games with Man City and Chelsea that we'd be two points behind both them and Liverpool tonight, I would not of believed you and laughed right in your face 😂😂



WELL WELL WELL..... #COYG pic.twitter.com/hazIBcU7Qc — Tony Fox (@DaSilvaFox13) October 7, 2018

FT: Liverpool 0-0 Man City 🔴🔵



The only match that guarantees goals ends without any! We're joint top of the table going into the international break. Not bad 🌟 pic.twitter.com/I4z5BOXeVy — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) October 7, 2018

What a season this is turning out to be. Top Three teams are still unbeaten and share the same points

1. Man City 20 Points (GD: 18)

2. Chelsea 20 Points (GD: 13)

3. Liverpool 20 Points (GD: 12)

.

[I guess no one expected this at the start of the season especially Chelsea at 2] — Nouman (@nomifooty) October 7, 2018