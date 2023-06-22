Fortaleza vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction and Betting Tips | June 24, 2023

Fortaleza entertain Atletico Mineiro at the Arena Castelao in the Brazilian Serie A on Saturday (June 24).

The hosts returned to winning ways after three games as Juan Martín Lucero's 80th-minute strike led them to a 1-0 win at Cruzeiro. Forteleza are now eighth in the league table with 17 points from 11 games.

Atletico, meanwhile, are unbeaten in four games across competitions. They drew 1-1 with Fluminense on Thursday - their second straight 1-1 draw - with Guga's own goal giving them the lead before Samuel Xavier equalised for Fluminense. They're in fourth place in the standings with 19 points.

Fortaleza vs Atletico Mineiro Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have squared off 16 times across competitions since 2003. Fortaleza trail 8-5.

Fortaleza are winless in five meetings against Atletico, losing four.

There have been under 2.5 goals scored in six of Fortaleza's last seven league games.

Atletico have seen under 2.5 goals in six games across competitions.

Fortaleza have lost once at home across competitions this season, keeping four clean sheets in their last five home outings.

Atletico are unbeaten in four away league games, winning three and keeping two clean sheets.

Fortaleza have not scored in three of their last five meetings against Atletico.

The hosts have the second-best defensive record in the competition, conceding eight goals.

Atletico have the third-best defensive record, conceding nine times.

Fortaleza vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction

Fortaleza are unbeaten in five league games at home, keeping three straight clean sheets. They have seen under 2.5 goals in their last six games across competitions.

Atletico, meanwhile, are unbeaten in seven league outings, with five games producing fewer than 2.5 goals. They're unbeaten in five meetings against Fortaleza.

Considering Fortaleza's home form and Atletico's recent record against the hosts, a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Fortaleza 1-1 Atletico

Fortaleza vs Atletico Mineiro Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Hulk to score or assist any time - Yes

Poll : 0 votes