Frosinone vs Sassuolo Prediction and Betting Tips | September 17, 2023 

Frosinone host Sassuolo at the Stadio Benito Stirpe on Sunday (September 17) in Serie A action.

The hosts lost 3-1 to defending champions Napoli in their league opener last month but have recovered from that. Frosinone drew goalless with Udinese last time out, where they were guilty of wasteful finishing. Frosinone are tenth with four points from three games.

Sassuolo, meanwhile, kicked off their league campaign with defeats to Atalanta and Napoli. They, however, picked up their first league win of the season just before the international break. Sassuolo beat Hellas Verona 3-1 at the Mapei Stadium, thanks to goals from Andrea Pinamonti and Domenico Berardi.

The visitors are 13th in the standings with three points from as many games.

Frosinone vs Sassuolo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 10 meetings between the two sides, with Frosinone losing six and drawing four.

They last faced off in a Serie A clash in May 2019, which ended 2-2.

Frosinone are without a clean sheet in 10 games in the fixture.

Frosinone have created eight big chances in the league this season. Only Inter Milan and Atalanta (11) have created more.

Sassuolo are without a clean sheet in seven games across competitions.

I Canarini have scored three goals in Serie A this season, all at home.

Frosinone vs Sassuolo Prediction

Frosinone are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings and have just one of their last 17 games across competitions. They have lost one of their last seven competitive home games.

Sassuolo, meanwhile, have lost three of their last four games and have won one of their last nine Serie A outings. They have lost five of their last six away league games and could see defeat.

Prediction: Frosinone 2-1 Sassuolo

Frosinone vs Sassuolo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Frosinone

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of their last eight meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in five of their last seven meetings.)