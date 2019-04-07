×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Guardiola: City won't be psyched out by Liverpool

Omnisport
NEWS
News
35   //    07 Apr 2019, 06:56 IST
PepGuardiola - cropped
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola insisted his quadruple-chasing team will not be psyched out by Liverpool in the race for the Premier League.

City – who have already won the EFL Cup – reached the FA Cup final after edging Brighton and Hove Albion 1-0 at Wembley on Saturday as their quest for four trophies this season stayed alive.

Guardiola's City are second in the Premier League, two points behind Liverpool but with a game in hand after the Reds claimed a late 3-1 win over Southampton on Friday.

Asked the psychological impact on his players as Liverpool pull out results, Guardiola replied: "Zero.

"I think maybe for them it is better; but for us, zero. I know Liverpool is going to win all the games.

"What happened is what happened. So to be champions we have to win all the games."

While juggling their bid for back-to-back Premier League titles, City are preparing to face Tottenham in the Champions League quarter-finals.

City are also set to meet either Wolves or Watford in the FA Cup decider next month and Guardiola added: "Do you believe we can play 60 games in a season and win 5-0 and have a good performance in every game? Which team can do that?

Advertisement

"Even the teams for trebles in other countries. I don't remember, I didn't see, but I think when Sir Alex Ferguson won the treble [with Manchester United in 1998-99], in that case not all the games were fantastic and winning four or five zero.

"Normally the semi-finals, final, are games like this. You can analyse how many chances we create, but people expect from how good we are that we have to score I don't know how many goals. In this game, in this job, it doesn't work in that way."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City
Omnisport
NEWS
Opinion: How Kyle Walker's transformed role turned out to be a masterstroke by Guardiola against Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Liverpool have everything - Guardiola lauds Klopp's title challengers
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Manchester City: The next big rivalry in English football?
RELATED STORY
Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola can't be compared says German star
RELATED STORY
Guardiola: Pressure is on Manchester City, not Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Manchester City or Liverpool: Who is having a better season based on stats?
RELATED STORY
Manchester City v Liverpool: Klopp and Guardiola face off with tables turned
RELATED STORY
Dunne tips City to edge Liverpool in Premier League title battle
RELATED STORY
'Ah, s***!' - Guardiola on Liverpool's 'terrible challenge' to Man City
RELATED STORY
Guardiola: Manchester City cannot afford to drop any points in Premier League run-in
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us