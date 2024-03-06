“He’s like a big bear” - When Cristiano Ronaldo expressed desire to play under ex-coach he shares ‘good memories’ with

Back in December 2015, Cristiano Ronaldo suggested that he would like to play under Carlo Ancelotti again after the Italian parted ways with Los Blancos.

Ancelotti took charge of Real Madrid at the start of the 2013-14 season and helped them win their 10th UEFA Champions League title that season. However, his spell came to an end after the 2014-15 season as Los Merengue didn't win either the LaLiga or the Champions League.

Rafael Benitez was appointed as the new manager. Ronaldo, however, lavished praise on Ancelotti and revealed how he was pleasantly surprised at the Italian's behavior. The Portuguese superstar told ESPN (via The Score):

"Mr. Ancelotti was an unbelievable surprise. In the beginning I thought he was more [of] a tough person, more ... kind of arrogant, and it was the opposite. He's like a big bear, I can say. He's a cute guy, such a sensitive person. He spoke with us every day. Not just with me but with all the players. He had fun with us."

Ronaldo added:

"He's an unbelievable person. I just wish every player could have an opportunity to work with him because he's a fantastic guy, a fantastic coach and I miss him a lot because we won many trophies together. And I wish to work with him one day again. But now I'm good. I have a new coach and I'm happy too, but it's great I have good memories."

Ronaldo played 101 games under Ancelotti, scoring an astonishing 112 goals and providing 47 assists. He left the Santiago Bernabeu in 2018 to join Juventus while Ancelotti returned to Madrid three years later as manager.

Bukayo Saka pays respect to Cristiano Ronaldo's amazing career

One of the most amazing traits of Cristiano Ronaldo's legendary career is his longevity. He burst onto the scene as a promising teenager and now at the age of 39, he is still a major force to reckon with in world football.

22-year-old Arsenal and England winger Bukayo Saka has admitted that he can't imagine having such a career span himself. The Englishman said in the Men in Blazers podcast (via GOAL):

"Personally I can't (imagine playing for as long as Ronaldo), and that's why I have so much respect for him. Obviously, when I was younger, he was my idol, but now that I'm playing football professionally, I have even more respect for him, how he's managed to stay this disciplined and this focused and achieve everything he's achieved, so yeah he's special."

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in spectacular form for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr this season, scoring 28 goals and providing 11 assists in 30 appearances across competitions.