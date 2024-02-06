Herediano vs Toluca Prediction and Betting Tips | February 8th 2024

Toluca get their CONCACAF Champions Cup campaign underway when they journey to the Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto to face Herediano on Thursday.

The Mexican Liga MX outfit have failed to taste victory on their travels since the first week of August and will head into the cup tie looking to end this dry spell. Herediano maintained their impressive start to the new Costa Rican Primera Division campaign as they picked up a 1-0 victory over 10-man Grecia last time out.

Héctor Altamirano’s side have now won four of their opening five league matches, with a 1-0 defeat against San Carlos on January 21 being the exception. With 12 points from a possible 15, Herediano currently sit at the top of the Primera Division Clausura table, two points above second-placed Saprissa.

Toluca, on the other hand, returned to winning ways in style as they thrashed Club Leon 4-1 in the Mexican Liga MX last Saturday.

Prior to that, Renato Paiva’s men suffered their first defeat of the Clausura campaign on January 31, when they lost 3-2 against Guadalajara to bring their three-game unbeaten run to an end. Toluca now turn their attention to the CONCACAF Champions Cup, where they will be looking to secure their third title and a first since 2003, when they beat Morelia 5-4 over two legs in the final.

Herediano vs Toluca Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Paiva’s men are unbeaten in all but one of their five matches since the turn of the year, picking up two wins and two draws so far.

Herediano have enjoyed a solid start to the year, winning four of their opening five matches while scoring five goals and keeping three clean sheets so far.

Toluca have failed to win their last 10 away matches across all competitions, losing five and claiming five draws since a 4-1 victory at Colorado Rapids on August 1.

Herediano vs Toluca Prediction

Herediano and Toluca have both kicked off the second half of the season on the front foot and will look to keep the ball rolling. However, we predict they will cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Herediano 1-1 Toluca

Herediano vs Toluca Betting Tips

Tip 1: Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in Toluca’s last five matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been at least five bookings in eight of the visitors’ last 10 outings)