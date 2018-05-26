I-League 2nd Division : Real Kashmir vs TRAU FC - Telecast, live streaming, date, start time and where to watch online

All You Need to Know about the I-League Second Division Encounter between Real Kashmir and TRAU FC.

After a loss to Hindustan FC, Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU FC), would look to bounce back to winning ways when they face in-form Real Kashmir in the second match day of the I-League Second Division Final Round on Sunday.

TRAU suffered a disappointing 0-1 loss to Delhi based Hindustan FC in the first game, while Real Kashmir clinched all three points courtesy an injury time winner from a Kouassi Yao Belter against Ozone FC Bengaluru.

The Imphal based side has everything to play for against Real Kashmir, as a loss would virtually throw them out of the competition.

A Real Kashmir win would put the Kashmiri side well into the driving seat for the I-League qualification. Hindustan FC would hope that Real Kashmir loses points against TRAU FC to ease things up in the league.

Kouassi Yao, Tariq Mir, and Nadong Bhutia played key roles in the 2-3 win over Ozone FC Bengaluru and would be pivotal to Real Kashmir's performance in the game against TRAU FC.

Aspiring to join NEROCA FC as the other Manipuri Team in the I-League, TRAU have a tough challenge ahead of them against Real Kashmir.

Nandakumar Singh, Coach of TRAU FC would hope that his key players like Emeka, Naocha, and Kshetrimayum rise up to the challenge and keep the I-League Dream alive for TRAU.

Match: Ozone FC Bengaluru v Hindustan FC

Timing: 5:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)

Venue: FSV Arena, Bengaluru

Television Channel: No telecast

Live Stream: Facebook page of I-League

No Television Channels secured the broadcasting rights of the game, but the official page of the I-League on Facebook will stream the game.