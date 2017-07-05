ISL 2017: Atletico de Kolkata retains goalkeeper Debjit Majumder and right back Prabir Das

by Press Release News 05 Jul 2017, 19:48 IST

Prabir Das

Atletico de Kolkata announced today that the team management has retained the safe hands of star performer, goalkeeper, Debjit Majumder by signing him for a period of three years. They also signed the prolific right back Prabir Das who had impressed the fans and team management alike last year with his performances for a period of three years.

Announcing this first step towards building a new team with a mission to retain the coveted ISL trophy for the record third time, Mr. Raghu Iyer, CEO, Atlético de Kolkata, said, “Debjit has been a revelation for ATK as the team’s first choice goalkeeper last season. The performance and hard work he had put in proved to be a vital mechanism in our road to success.

“We are also elated to retain Prabir Das for the forthcoming season. Their performances last year had been game changers for us on numerous occasions. We will look forward to vital contributions from them on the field this season as well.”

While Debjit had a memorable season playing as the first choice goalkeeper for the red and white brigade, Prabir stole the show on occasions when the coach trusted him to do the duties. It is but a natural process that they have been retained as their consistency along with experience will be the most important factors on the field.

Having won the title in the first season in 2014, followed by being the semifinalists in the second edition and a resounding winner in the third instalment, Atlético de Kolkata will set upon their journey for the quest to win the title for the third time out of four editions of the league.