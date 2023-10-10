Latvia vs Armenia Prediction and Betting Tips | October 12, 2023

Latvia and Armenia return to action in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers when they go head-to-head at the Skonto Stadium on Thursday (October 12).

The hosts failed to stop the rot last time out as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against Wales at the Skonto Stadium. Dainis Kazakevics’ side are one of six sides who have lost all their qualifiers this campaign.

They have lost their last seven games across competitions since November 2022, when they beat Estonia on penalties in the Baltic Cup. Latvia, who are 136th in the FIFA rankings, are rooted to the bottom of Group D, having lost five games.

Meanwhile, Armenia were sent crashing back to earth following a 1-0 home loss to Croatia. Before that, Oleksandr Petrakov’s men were on a four-game unbeaten run across competitions, winning twice.

With seven points from five games, Armenia are third in Group D, level on points with fourth-placed Wales.

Latvia vs Armenia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides, with both teams winning once apiece.

Their most recent encounter in the reverse fixture in June saw Nair Tiknizyan and Tigran Barseghyan score in either half in Armenia's 2-1 win at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium.

Latvia are on a seven-game losing streak, conceding 17 goals and scoring six since a shootout win over Estonia in the Baltic Cup in November 2022.

Armenia have won one of their last nine competitive away games, losing five, since September 2021.

Latvia vs Armenia Prediction

Armenia will back themselves to get their qualification campaign back on track against a Latvia side who have lost their last seven games since last October. Expect a cagey affair, with the visitors emerge victorious.

Prediction: Latvia 1-3 Armenia

Latvia vs Armenia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Armenia

Tip 2: First to score - Armenia (Latvia have conceded first in their last eight games.)

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes (Armenia have not kept a clean sheet in 13 games.)