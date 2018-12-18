×
Liverpool still have plenty of work to do - Klopp

Omnisport
NEWS
News
18 Dec 2018, 21:14 IST
klopplovren - cropped
Jurgen Klopp with Dejan Lovren

Liverpool may be unbeaten in the Premier League this season but Jurgen Klopp is not getting too carried away with so many games still to play.  

The Reds returned to the top of the table on Sunday with a 3-1 victory over Manchester United at Anfield, pushing them a point clear of defending champions Manchester City.

Klopp's Liverpool are the only team in the top flight yet to taste defeat this season and look set to push City all the way for the title.  

The German is keen to stop his players getting ahead of themselves, though, as they prepare for a hectic festive schedule that includes meetings with Wolves, Newcastle United, Arsenal and City.  

"So far we were not that successful, we're not serial winners," he told a media conference.  

"We've learned over the months we have a good football team. At this moment there's no reason we can't be successful. We will try everything.  

"You have to be consistent. I would say we are always motivated at the highest level. We are concentrating on our situation. Everyone is so close, you can't just think about one opponent, this season looks completely different.  

"It's absolutely okay what we have done so far, but it is a long time until May."

Friday's trip to Molineux will come too soon for injured full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, but Klopp says those who do feature should expect a tough encounter. 

"It's an outstanding project," he said of Wolves. "What they did last year in the Championship does not happen very often. 

"They are really strong, they have won their last four, we have to go there and be at our best again. I saw their game with City, the way they defended was really impressive. 

"Their results have been unlucky here and lucky there. They did really well and I respect them a lot. The way they try to stay in the league is really special. They do it in a football way. 

"But so far they haven't played us. That has to be a new experience for them. We have to be really strong. It will be a really interesting game. We have to be ready for everything."

Omnisport
NEWS
