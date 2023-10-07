Manchester United keen on signing Brazilian star from Palmeiras - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly looking at potential attacking reinforcement ahead of the January transfer window after their underwhelming start to the season. The Red Devils have reportedly sent their scouts to track Brazilian teenager Luis Guilherme, who currently plays for Palmeiras.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed that Manchester United are among a number of top sides to have registered their interest in Guilherme ahead of January. The youngster is progressing nicely at Palmeiras, where he plays alongside Real Madrid-bound forward Endrick.

"From what I’m hearing there is also one more Brazilian talent being monitored by Manchester United and it’s Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras."

With the situation surrounding Jadon Sancho and manager Erik ten Hag far from resolved, it seems United are looking for potential additions.

Guilherme has been a regular with the Palmeiras first-team in Brazil, and has made 22 appearances this season. The youngster featured off the bench for his Brazilian side as they lost the Copa Libertadores semifinals on penalties to Boca Juniors.

Manchester United facing attacking crisis

Manchester United have struggled in front of goal this season, with summer addition Rasmus Hojlund their highest goalscorer on three goals. They have scored just seven goals in the Premier League, with last season's top scorer Marcus Rashford on just one goal.

The Red Devils are without winger Sancho, who has been frozen out of the first team squad after falling out with Ten Hag. They also have young winger Amad Diallo out injured, with the Ivorian international yet to return to action following a preseason injury.

Manager Erik ten Hag has spoken about the need for his side to be more ruthless in attack this season following their dismal start. They have fared much better in the UEFA Champions League, scoring five goals in two games in the competition.

In addition to their attacking problems, the Red Devils are conceding goals at an unsustainable rate. They have conceded 18 goals already this season, 11 of them being in the league. This has seen them drop to 10th in the standings.

With their defence conceding a great number of goals, the Red Devils will hope that their attackers pick up form quickly. The likes of Antony, Anthony Martial, Alejandro Garnacho and Facundo Pellistri must now contribute goals to help the team.