With the summer transfer window approaching, Manchester United have been linked with 19-year-old defender Mikayil Faye, who currently plays for the Barcelona B team. As per multiple reports, the Red Devils are likely to make a bid for the Senegalese youngster.

Mikayil Faye, who can play both as a full-back and a central defender, joined Barcelona from Croatian side Kustosija for €1.5 million last summer. On March 22, 2024, he made his senior debut for Senegal and scored in the 44th minute in a friendly match against Gabon. Earlier in March 2024, Faye was on the Barcelona bench against Mallorca as well.

Although the 19-year-old has received praise for his defensive aggressiveness, his discipline has been pointed out to have room for improvement as he has been given two red cards for Barcelona B this season.

As per reports, Barcelona received bids for Mikayil Faye from OGC Nice and RC Lens in Ligue 1 in January but rejected them. However, it seems that the Blaugrana will eventually sell the defender, considering their financial situation.

Manchester United is reportedly looking to strengthen its team, specifically its defense, over the upcoming transfer window, and has been linked to multiple players, including Brazilian center-back Gleison Bremer and Argentine defender Aaron Anselmino.

Manchester United's current standing in the Premier League

Manchester United are currently sixth in the Premier League table with 48 points. They have a draw, two wins, and two losses in their last five matches. The Red Devils will be facing Chelsea next in the league on Friday, April 5, 2024.

The Red Devils made it to the FA Cup semifinals after beating Liverpool 4-3 in the quarterfinals on March 17, 2024. They will be facing Coventry City in the semis on April 21, 2024, at Wembley Stadium.

The other teams to qualify for the FA Cup semifinals are Manchester City and Chelsea. They will be playing against each other on April 20, 2024. The FA Cup final is scheduled for May 25, 2024.

