"We're going to Etihad south", "What a performance" - Fans react as Manchester City beat Newcastle 2-0 to reach FA Cup SF

Fans have reacted to Manchester City beating Newcastle United 2-0 at home on Saturday (March 16) to reach the FA Cup semifinal.

Coming off a 1-1 Premier League draw at Liverpool last weekend, Pep Guardiola's side returned to winning ways in familiar environs at the Etihad. Bernardo Silva set the Cityzens on their way inside 13 minutes, thanks to a Rodri assist.

The Portuguese midfielder scored again 14 minutes before the break, with Rubin Dias the provider this time, as the Cityzens moved to within two wins of a title defence with a clinical performance.

Having named a strong starting XI, with the in-form Phil Foden and Erling Haaland up front, City got the desired result, extending their unbeaten streak across competitions to 22 games heading into the international break.

"We're going to Etihad South!!!," tweeted one fan.

"What a performance," chimed in another.

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

The loss was Newcastle's 10th straight at the Etihad since winning 2-0 in the EFL Cup in October 2014 and 16th in their last 17 visits. It also extended their wait for an FA Cup semifinal to 19 years.

For City, meanwhile, it was their seventh straight win at this stage of the competition since losing to Wigan Athletic in 2014.

What's next for Manchester City?

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

Manchester City are in imperious form since losing 1-0 at Aston Villa in the league in December.

The Cityzens are just a point off Premier League leaders Arsenal after 28 games and are into the quarterfinal of the UEFA Champions League, where they face Real Madrid next month.

Guardiola's next return to action after the international break when they host the Gunners in league action on March 31. The Cityzens lost the reverse 1-0 at the Emirates earlier in the season.

They have two more league games after the Gunners clash - Aston Villa at home (April 3) and Crystal Palace away (April 6) - before visiting Los Blancos for the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal on April 9. The tie concludes at the Etihad eight days later.