Manchester United transfer news: £50M move this week, Mourinho goes to scout and more – 31st May 2018

All the lastest Manchster United news in one place!

Sripad SENIOR ANALYST Feature 31 May 2018, 23:50 IST 1.91K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United v FC Basel - UEFA Champions League

Jose Mourinho goes scouting

Jose Mourinho was spotted in the crowd during Austria's match vs Russia. The Manchester United manager was reportedly there to scout Marko Arnautovic.

Sky Sports claim that the Hammers are going to demand at least £50 million to let go of the forward while Evening Standard reports that they will reject all bids for the Austrian.

Mourinho reportedly sees him as a right-winger – a position they currently have no one to play in. Alexis Sanchez, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have adjusted well on the left flank but haven't been able to do the same on the right side.

Paul Scholes offers advice to ManUtd

The legendary midfielder, Paul Scholes has asked Manchester United to sign two 'magical' players who can play alongside Paul Pogba in the heart of the midfield. The former United player believes that they do not have a game changer in the side right now.

Scholes told BT Sport: “They need a big player. Paul Pogba does not win you games on his own, Eden Hazard does. They have to improve. They need two magical players to control the midfield. I think they’ve got really good players, but they haven’t got a Hazard, Ronaldo or Messi.”

Move for Toby this week

Manchester United will make a moe for Toby Alderweireld this week as per The Sun. The Belgian defender is said to be the #1 defensive target for the Red Devils this summer.

The report claims that he has refused to sign a new contract at Tottenham and they are keen on selling him this summer. He still has 2 years left on his deal but a £25 million release clause comes into effect next summer.

He is currently on a £50,000 a week contract and wants his wages doubled. Spurs are reluctant to do it while Manchester United are said to be ready to offer him the amount he desires.