"A joke", "Should be nowhere near the squad" - Manchester United fans react as 26-year-old outcast in named in club's PL squad for the season

Manchester United fans are unhappy with Donny van de Beek being named in the team's 25-man Premier League squad for the 2023-24 season.

Van de Beek, who joined as a talented midfielder in 2020, has become an outcast at Old Trafford. Expectations were high from the Dutchman after he established himself as one of the best young prospects in world football for Ajax. Van de Beek scored 41 goals and set up 34 more in 175 matches for the Eredivisie club.

However, since joining the Red Devils, Van de Beek has failed to prove his worth, so far making only 60 appearances since his 2020 transfer. He has amassed a meager tally of two goals and two assists for the Old Trafford outfit, struggling with injuries and form. The player also had a loan spell at Everton during the 2021-22 season, scoring once in seven appearances for the Toffees.

Erik ten Hag recently named his 25-man squad for the 2023-24 Premier League season and Van de Beek is a part of the team. His inclusion has drawn mixed reactions from fans as many are skeptical of the 26-year-old's potential contribution. Some, though, are more hopeful and even predicted a redemption from the player.

Fans reacted on X (formerly Twitter) on the matter, with one of them writing:

"He’s a joke."

Another fan commented on the same:

"Why is Van De Beek there? He’s beyond done at the club? Someone who has turned down loan moves all summer after a shocking loan spell at Everton and having shown nothing in a UTD shirt should be nowhere near the squad."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions after Donny van de Beek was included in Manchester United's 25-man Premier League squad:

Fabrizio Romano provided an update on Donny van de Beek's Manchester United future

As the numbers show, Donny van de Beek never managed to find his feet at Manchester United. He looked set to part ways with the team in the summer transfer window. A transfer, however, didn't materialize.

Van de Beek has been linked with a move to Turkish clubs as the transfer window there is still open. That said, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed he expects the midfielder to stay put at Old Trafford at least until January. The Italian journalist said (via Caught offside):

“It also looks like nothing will be happening with Donny van de Beek, despite links with Turkish clubs. I now expect Van de Beek to stay at Man United – only a very good proposal could change the story but I’m told the current feeling is for Donny to stay at the club until January.”

Manchester United have a strong pool of midfield players in their ranks. Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, and Christian Eriksen are Erik ten Hag's undisputable starters. They have also recruited Sofyan Amrabat on loan from Fiorentina. Hence, chances might be few and far between to come by for Van de Beek yet again this season.