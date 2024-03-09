"A lot to change his career" - Mikel Arteta hints at talks with Arsenal star in the summer amid reports of possible exit

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has hinted that the club will look to resolve Aaron Ramsdale's future in the summer.

Ramsdale, set to start against Brentford on Saturday (March 9), has fallen down the pecking order since David Raya's loan arrival in the summer. The Spaniard has taken the number 1 spot and Ramsdale has played the second-fiddle.

The Englishman has been heavily linked with an exit and Arteta has now addressed the matter, saying (via Tribal Football):

"The connection, on a personal level, goes both ways very much. I am really happy to make the call that we made as a club to sign him, because it was very controversial to start with."

He added:

“We helped a lot to change his career in a really powerful way. I am really happy that he came here and he has done what he has done for us so far. Now is the season, now is tomorrow, now is what we have done today and how can we improve tomorrow. And those talks are for much after, I think."

Raya, though, is ineligible to face his parent club Brentford, meaning Ramsdale has a rare chance to start a Premier League game. He has so far made 10 appearances across competitions this season for Arsenal, keeping three clean sheets. Ramsdale has played five league matches this season.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wins Premier League Manager of the Month in February

Arsenal were the only team to have a 100% winning record in February. As a result, Mikel Arteta duly won the Premier League Manager of the Month award.

The Gunners started February with a 3-1 win against Liverpool. It was followed by a 6-0 routing of West Ham United at the London Stadium and a 5-0 away win against Burnley. Arteta's side ended the month with a 4-1 win against Newcastle United at the Emirates.

The Spaniard, since taking charge of the Gunners in December 2019, has now won the Premier League Manager of the Month award seven times. Arsene Wenger is the only manager in the Gunners' history to win more (15).