"A proper derby game" - Harry Redknapp makes bold claims ahead of Arsenal vs Tottenham

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp recently made bold claims while predicting the scoreline ahead of Arsenal's clash against his former club on September 24.

Both the Gunners and Spurs have experienced a strong start to their Premier League campaigns, remaining undefeated thus far. Both teams will certainly enter Sunday's clash at the Emirates buoyed by their early-season form, and their fans will be expecting the most from each side.

Redknapp, in his conversation with BetVictor, revealed his understanding of the historic derby, saying (via Mirror):

"A proper derby game with plenty riding on it. I was lucky enough to be involved in a fair few North London derbies and we all know just how much these games mean to both sets of fans."

Arsenal added another feather to their cap by securing a new contract with their captain, Martin Odegaard, on Friday. According to Redknapp, this has added to the growing optimism within the Gunners' camp:

"Impressive midweek in Europe and the new deal for Martin Odegaard is more good news for the Gunners fans."

In contrast, Tottenham have undergone substantial changes, including the appointment of new manager Ange Postecoglou and Harry Kane's departure. Despite these upheavals, Redknapp lauded the character Spurs demonstrated in their recent comeback win against Sheffield United:

"Spurs have faced plenty of changes this season with a new manager and the loss of Harry Kane. I was impressed with the character shown to come back and get all three points last week against Sheffield United. They will need more of that type of resolve to deal with an Arsenal side who really seem to be hitting their stride."

Redknapp's final verdict is that the clash will be a close-fought contest featuring an abundance of action on the pitch:

"I think this will be a close game with plenty of action, I will go with a draw provided Spurs play to their very best."

Arsenal and Tottenham both have 13 points from the first five league games and are fourth and second respectively based on goal difference.

Arsenal and Tottenham to clash in Premier League derby with both teams in formidable shape

The Gunners prepare to welcome rivals Spurs for the marquee Premier League North London Derby on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta's squad is brimming with confidence after their commanding UEFA Champions League victory over PSV Eindhoven. Tottenham also arrive in high spirits, having remained unbeaten under new manager Ange Postecoglou.

Arsenal's 2023-24 campaign has been largely unblemished, save for a 2-2 draw against Fulham, placing them in a respectable fourth position in the league table. They find themselves behind both Liverpool and their upcoming adversaries Tottenham in terms of goal difference. However, the Gunners' overall performance cannot be discounted.

Interestingly, Arteta's men remain the only team in the top seven that has yet to reach double figures in goals. Despite adopting a more cautious offensive strategy, few would bet against Arsenal adding to their goal tally this weekend.

Conversely, Tottenham have had an almost flawless start to their Premier League campaign, second only to a seemingly invincible Manchester City. Under Postecoglou's leadership, Spurs have continued to display an attacking flair, scoring at least two goals in every league game so far.