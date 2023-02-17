"A warrior is born to overcome challenges" – Chelsea new boy posts inspiring message on social media after slow start to life at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea forward Mykhailo Mudryk has posted a message on his social media after suffering a lacklustre start to his new chapter in London.

Mudryk, 22, joined the Blues from Shakhtar Donetsk for a fee in the region of £89 million last month. Prior to his big-money transfer, he turned heads across Europe with 10 goals and eight assists in 18 games across all competitions for his boyhood club this campaign.

A right-footed forward blessed with pace and directness, the Ukraine international has failed to replicate his form at Stamford Bridge of late. He has started three out of his four appearances for the Blues so far.

However, he is opting to remain defiant and revealed on social media that he has a big point to prove. On his Instagram story, he wrote:

"I am here to show what a Ukrainian man is. A warrior. A warrior loves challenges. A warrior is born to overcome challenges. Nothing obsesses so much, the man who put everything on the line, as a victory. A warrior can on his way lose battles, but in the end the warrior wins."

Mudryk, who has a contract until June 2031 with the Blues, has been roped in as a first-choice left inside-forward for Graham Potter's side. He would face competition from Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic for a starting spot if he fails to impress in his upcoming outings.

He is next set to be in action for Chelsea against Southampton in their Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (February 18).

EuroFoot @eurofootcom Paulo Fonseca on Mudryk: "He was only with us for 4-5 weeks, but he is a player with a lot of qualities, very fast… Chelsea did well, he has many qualities and a great future. He has to adapt to Premier League football." 🗣️Paulo Fonseca on Mudryk: "He was only with us for 4-5 weeks, but he is a player with a lot of qualities, very fast… Chelsea did well, he has many qualities and a great future. He has to adapt to Premier League football." 🗣️🇺🇦 Paulo Fonseca on Mudryk: "He was only with us for 4-5 weeks, but he is a player with a lot of qualities, very fast… Chelsea did well, he has many qualities and a great future. He has to adapt to Premier League football." https://t.co/YnNpN1X0bn

Paul Merson backs Chelsea to register PL home win against struggling Southampton

In his column for Sportskeeda, Arsenal legend Paul Merson predicted a 3-0 win for Chelsea against Southampton at the weekend. He wrote:

"Chelsea haven't got a proper number nine in their ranks. They were outstanding from box to box against Borussia Dortmund, but they couldn't score a goal. It doesn't matter how much you spend and how many players you buy – you've got to put the ball in the back of the net. That's always been the name of the game."

Merson, who helped Arsenal lift two domestic titles, added:

"Southampton are also yet to find their manager, and that's unbelievable for a Premier League side. Chelsea will find their feet in the Premier League sooner or later, and they should be able to win this game."

