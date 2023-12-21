Al-Nassr boss Luis Castro reveals what they must do to help Cristiano Ronaldo reach his full potential in Saudi Pro League 

Al-Nassr manager Luis Castro has hinted that his side must further strengthen to help Cristiano Ronaldo reach his full potential in the Saudi Pro League (SPL).

Ronaldo has completely transformed the SPL since joining Al-Nassr in January on a lucrative two-and-a-half-year deal worth £177 million per year.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner didn't enjoy the best of debut seasons under Rudi Garcia in 2022-23. He netted 14 goals and provided two assists in 19 appearances, failing to win any silverware.

Luis Castro was brought to reverse Al-Nassr's trajectory by building the team around Ronaldo. He acted quickly over the summer recruiting the likes of Sadio Mane, Marcelo Brozovic, Otavio, Aymeric Laporte, and Seko Fofana to bolster his squad.

Castro's signings have paid dividends so far as his side have performed well so far this season. Al-Nassr are still challenging in all competitions and are currently second in the league table with 37 points, 10 points behind leader Al-Hilal.

Cristiano Ronaldo has also been in scintillating form. He is currently the SPL's top-scorer with 16 goals and has scored 20 goals and provided 10 assists in 22 appearances.

Despite Ronaldo already performing at a high level, Castro believes the team can further improve to take full advantage of the former's talent. He said (via @TheNassrZone):

“For Ronaldo to reach his full potential, we must build a team around him to enhance his capabilities. We cannot have a powerful car and want to drive it on a road full of potholes.”

Al-Nassr have been linked with moves for Casemiro and Kevin De Bruyne in recent weeks. Both signings would help Cristiano Ronaldo reach the next level in the SPL.

When will Cristiano Ronaldo next be back in action?

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr will next be back in action against Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq at home in the Saudi Pro League on Friday, December 22.

The Knights of Najd are currently second in the league table with 37 points, 10 points behind Al-Hilal, with a game in hand. Luis Castro's side will be gunning for all three points to maintain pressure on Al-Hilal.

Al-Nassr are the firm favorites to secure all three points on Friday. They have won four out of their last five league games, whereas Al-Ettifaq are eighth in the standings with 24 points and are winless in their last five appearances.

However, the hosts will be wary of an upset. The last time these two clubs matched up in the league, Al-Ettifaq secured an impressive 2-1 home win in the league on August 14.