Alex Scott left stunned as she receives birthday message from Arsenal legend

In an emotional moment, Alex Scott was taken aback when Arsenal icon Ian Wright extended her birthday greetings at the closing of Football Focus. The sports television host was visibly moved by the heartfelt wishes from the legendary striker.

As the curtains drew to a close on the episode, Scott was presented with an elegant bouquet of flowers that added a touch to the celebratory air. Ashley Williams and Fara Williams initiated the birthday messages, wishing the pundit a happy birthday.

Yet, the heartwarming moment of the celebration was an unexpected video clip featuring Arsenal legend Ian Wright, where he said (via The Sun):

"Hi Alex, I just want to say happy birthday, hope you have a wonderful day."

Scott's reaction to Wright's message was delightful, as she responded with a bright smile (via The Sun):

"Wright, I love Wright, thank you so much."

To cap off her birthday week in grand style, Scott graced the red carpet, escorted by her partner Jess Glynne, as they showed up at the Attitude magazine awards.

Martin Odegaard credits Real Madrid's tenure for molding him into the Arsenal captain he is today

In a revealing dialogue, Arsenal captain and midfield dynamo Martin Odegaard asserted that his formative years at Real Madrid were instrumental in shaping his present identity.

The playmaker was arguably the most coveted 16-year-old sensation when he joined Los Blancos in 2015. However, he had a rather unremarkable tenure with the Spanish giants — clocking in only 11 senior appearances before his transition to Arsenal in 2021.

The midfielder's time in Spain was punctuated with a series of loan spells at Heerenveen, Vitesse, and Real Sociedad. Finally, a loan switch to Arsenal in January 2021 catalyzed his permanent departure from the La Liga titans six months later.

While some might consider his time in Madrid to be a chapter best forgotten, Odegaard expresses no such sentiments. During a recent press conference, he remarked (via 90min):

"My time in Madrid was good. It was a positive stage. I learned to mature and it was a great learning experience, but I needed to play more. I am happy with the decision to leave and with how my time there went.

"If I had not gone to Madrid, I would not have reached the level I have today. Madrid is the biggest club in the world and the pressure there is too."

Martin Odegaard has played 10 games for the Gunners this season, scoring four times and assisting once.