"Almost as if he's not had a lot of coaching" – Arsenal hero David Seaman hits out at Manchester United star

Arsenal legend David Seaman has slammed Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana following his underwhelming start to Old Trafford spell in the ongoing 2023-24 season.

Onana, 27, replaced David de Gea as the Red Devils' first-choice goalkeeper after arriving in a deal worth up to £47 million from Inter Milan last July. He has recorded eight shutouts and shipped a whopping 45 goals in 28 outings across competitions for his new club this season.

Speaking recently on the Seaman Says podcast, Seaman delivered his verdict on the Cameroonian shot-stopper. He opined (h/t OneFootball):

"It's a real mixed bag with Onana. He's made some good saves, but he's made some easy saves and tried to make them look good. He's had some right stinkers as well. There's too much other stuff there that worries me."

Seaman, who kept 223 clean sheets in 535 games for Arsenal, added:

"He makes saves look good, his style is totally different, the way he makes saves is strange... it's almost as if he's not had a lot of coaching from a young age because he makes weird saves."

Onana, who is a former Barcelona youth star, will next be in action for Manchester United in a FA Cup tie at Wigan Athletic on Monday (January 8). He will then leave to join his Cameroon men's national team teammates ahead of the upcoming 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Pundit urges Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale to join Manchester United in winter window

Speaking to Optus Sport, former Chelsea and Fulham goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer insisted that Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale will be a brilliant signing for Manchester United. He said (h/t The Boot Room):

"But if he didn't go to Chelsea, where else is there for Ramsdale? There's Manchester United, which I think would also be an excellent destination for him. He's far better than Andre Onana in my opinion but probably not in Erik ten Hag's opinion, as he will most likely stick with his summer signing given how much he's backed him through his early struggles at Old Trafford so far."

Ramsdale, who joined Arsenal in a potential £30 million deal from Sheffield United in 2021, has fallen down in the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium of late. The 25-year-old has registered three shutouts and conceded nine goals in nine overall appearances this season.

Meanwhile, David Raya has emerged as the Gunners' number one this campaign. The 28-year-old has recorded eight clean sheets in 20 matches since arriving from Brentford on a loan switch in the summer.