Seko Fofana has said that he's looking forward to playing alongside his new Al-Nassr teammate Cristiano Ronaldo. The Saudi Pro League club have signed the midfielder from Ligue 1 side RC Lens this summer.

Al-Alamy are keen on reinforcing their ranks before the start of the next season. Fofana, along with the likes of Marcelo Brozovic and Alex Telles, has joined the Riyadh-based outfit.

Fofana is looking forward to sharing the pitch with the Portugal captain as he said (9FCBall Twitter):

"He creates a great atmosphere with the players, always has a strong desire to win. ... We'll have fun playing together."

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr as a free agent on December 21, 2022. He has scored 14 goals and provided three assists in 19 games across competitions for the SPL club.

However, Al-Alamy went trophyless last season, and they're keen on winning silverware this term. Hence, Luis Castro has been appointed as the new manager. The team have already made three new-signings. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Sadio Mane is closing in on a move to the Riyadh-based side.

Hence, Al-Alamy are building a competitive squad next season as the Saudi Pro League is becoming more star-studded by the day.

Cristiano Ronaldo spoke about Al-Nassr's pre-season

Al-Nassr have already completed their pre-season, as they had camps in Portugal and Japan. The SPL side will return to competitive action on Friday (July 28) as they take on Al-Shabab in an Arab Cup of Champions showdown.

Cristiano Ronaldo is happy with the team's preparations in the pre-season. The club captain spoke to the media following the conclusion of the team's pre-season, telling (via GOATTWorld Twitter):

"We are on the road, and we know that the season will be very long and difficult, but we are preparing well."

Ronaldo added:

"We are now better, not only Fofana but Brozovic, Telles and the upcoming players. We are very happy. Great preparation with the upcoming reinforcements. The staff is very good. The coach puts in new ideas, and the training is different with more intensity."

Al-Alamy will start their competitive campaign against Al-Shabab, meaning the likes of Ronaldo, Brozovic, Telles and Fofana could start.