"An absolute disgrace", "Just sack him" - Manchester United fans in disbelief as Erik ten Hag names starting XI against Arsenal

Arsenal and Manchester United are set to face off at the Emirates Stadium, and both sides are eager to prove their mettle following a less-than-stellar beginning to their campaigns. However, the Red Devil supporters are shocked at the starting lineup that has been decided by manager Erik ten Hag.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta is eager to demonstrate his team's dominance over the Red Devils. While his men may not be lacking in self-belief, this contest will serve as a true litmus test for his tactical experimentations this season.

Arsenal's previous match against Fulham saw them rebound from an early deficit only to falter in the closing minutes. Although this outcome may have dented their championship aspirations, Arteta will be focused only on capturing three points against Manchester United.

Visiting their rivals at the Emirates Stadium, the Red Devils' spirits have been buoyed by the recent additions on transfer deadline day. However, despite the hype around United, their performances have been underwhelming thus far.

The side will remain optimistic about overcoming the Gunners in London, as an away win would signal a turning point in their season. Yet, a cloud of discontent hangs over the Manchester United supporters after ten Hag revealed his choice of starters for the crucial match.

They swiftly took to social media, expressing their disapproval and raising questions about the ability of the squad and the bench. Here is a selection of their tweets:

Erik ten Hag sheds light on Manchester United's defensive transition woes ahead of Arsenal clash

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag believes that his side has problems with defensive transitions. The Red Devils have displayed vulnerability, particularly when opponents switch from defense to attack, throughout their opening three Premier League matches.

A glaring illustration of the issue came in their game against Nottingham Forest. As Marcus Rashford and Aaron Wan-Bissaka found themselves as the last line of defense, United conceded a goal from their own corner.

In his pre-match press conference ahead of the Arsenal clash, ten Hag was candid about the problems that have hurt United this season. He pointed out two major issues (via United In Focus):

“I had a problem first with the rest defense, and how they moved, and I had a problem with the responding in the defense transitions from our offensive players.”

The criticism isn't solely aimed at the backline, as Ten Hag questioned Manchester United's frontline for their perceived lack of support when the team is under duress. As the Red Devils gear up for this critical match against Arsenal, fixing these defensive transition issues will be a priority.